READING - As work towards making a new Senior/Community Center in town a reality continues, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee is preparing reports for Town Meeting and the Select Board that will summarize the latest plans and potentially clear the way for the project to move forward.
This Wednesday the committee is expected to hear the results of a request for proposal for a possible location of the new center, hear a report on a draft design for the new center and hear an update on the community needs assessment for what features the new center should include. The committee will then discuss the written report for Town Meeting and the upcoming PowerPoint presentation to the Select Board on Oct. 11.
The meeting will take place remotely via Zoom on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Senior Center Survey
As the town considers the construction of a new Senior/Community Center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center, local officials are seeking input from the public on what residents would like to see from a potential project. Reading residents age 18 and over are encouraged to complete a survey being conducted on the Senior/Community Center, which can be completed on the town’s website, in person at Town Hall, the Pleasant Street Center and at the Reading Public Library, or over the phone by calling the Gerontology Institute at 617-287-7413.
“Fat Girls Hiking” Book Discussion
This Thursday the Reading Public Library will hold a discussion on author Summer Michaud-Skog’s newly released book “Fat Girls Hiking: An Inclusive Guide to Getting Outdoors at Any Size or Ability.” The book aims to promote self-care, fat activism, body liberation and building a community where fat and marginalized people of all abilities can enjoy the great outdoors. The discussion will focus on those efforts and people in attendance are encouraged to share some of their favorite trails and hiking tips as well.
The discussion will be held in the library’s community room starting Thursday at 7 p.m. and all are welcome to register. The event is being held as part of the library’s 2022 Community Read, Unapologetically Positively You, which is funded by a Reclaiming Your Story Civic Hub grant awarded to the library.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Mystic Regional Emergency Planning Committee, 8:30 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
