READING - The town’s elevated COVID-19 metrics finally dove back below the rates of most area communities earlier this month, according to the latest state data.
According to a report released late last week by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Reading’s COVID-19 positivity rate now sits at 7.43 percent after spending the previous four weeks in the double-digits.
State officials say that since the start of this month, around 46 local residents tested positive for COVID-19. By contrast, during the final two weeks of July, about 80 citizens discovered they had contracted the viral illness.
Reading’s positivity rate, which is based upon the number of local residents who seek out polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, reached 10.75 percent towards the end of July.
As of DPH’s Aug. 11 report, Reading had the unfortunate distinction of bearing the highest case positivity rate in the region, but the metric has since fallen well below the 9 to 9.5 percent rates that exist in neighboring Stoneham and Woburn.
Wakefield’s positivity rate now sits at 8.92 percent, while Wilmington’s rate was most recently pegged at 8.52 percent.
Also plummeting alongside positivity rates earlier this month was Reading’s average 14-day incidence rate, an indicator that compares total infections to population size.
For the latest two week reporting period, the town’s case incidence rate, was had bound for weeks between a range of 19 and 22, plummeted to 12.9.
The state’s public health officials say since the pandemic began, roughly 6,061 local residents have reported testing positive for COVID-19. Notably, the state data includes individuals who have contracted the viral infection multiple times since the pandemic began.
The DPH figures, based solely on PCR testing data, does not include information on local residents who have confirmed new infections through the use of antigen test kits. The rapid testing method has become very popular since the end of last winter’s surge in COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.