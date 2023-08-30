READING – Unlike two years ago when Reading’s discussion centered on whether the town needed a Director for Equity and Social Justice, in the summer of 2023 the discussion is focused on where the director should sit and who they should answer to.
At last Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Fidel Maltez talked about two changes he is proposing for the position. It comes after the June resignation of Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee, the town’s first to hold the position. She began in March 1, 2022.
With the resignation of Chatterjee, Maltez is using the change to put the position under his watch instead of the Reading Public Library.
“In Sudeshna’s transition, she shared that in her opinion there would be a lot of benefit to having a reporting structure that essentially made this position more town wide and wasn’t just on the library. This position is a position that should influence multiple town departments,” said Maltez, who listed police, schools, recreation, and other departments that had significant overlap with the position.
“As we talked about this hiring process, we talked about the benefits structurally that would come from this position being a town-wide position both in writing and in practice. With that said, the best way that we thought about was moving the reporting structure of this new employee, to report directly to the Town Manager.”
Maltez came to this conclusion after talking to multiple people at the library including the Board of Library Trustees, and members of the larger community, including PAIR.
The next question, and one that met with some questions last Tuesday, is where the new hire will be based.
“If we pursue this, then the next question is where does that person sit,” said Maltez.
Chatterjee worked out of the library but if Maltez’ plan goes ahead, it would make sense to have the position based in Town Hall. The problem is space. Currently, there’s no empty office at Town Hall.
“While I would love for that person to sit in Town Hall, we don’t have a lot of office space in this building,” said Maltez. “If I could add a third floor to this building or a fourth floor, I’d do it tomorrow.”
His answer is to move the director into the offices of the Reading Coalition for Prevention and Support in the Police Station.
“We talked about how there could be significant synergies, significant maybe organic transfer of knowledge if this person sits closely with the Reading Coalition,” said Maltez. “Some of their work is very similar to the work of a DEI person. Amy [Lannon] actually shared that in the conversations of creating this position there was a lot of discussion of how there is a model that the Coalition has created that works effectively in Reading and it’s a model that could be mirrored with this position.”
Among Select Board members there was general agreement with Maltez proposal.
“For me it didn’t make sense to be in the library in the first place,” said Chris Haley. “For that to be rectified now, seems to make the most sense.”
Chair Jackie McCarthy had recently taken a tour of the Coalition office space and came away impressed.
“It’s very welcoming and has some confidential meeting space,” said McCarthy. “From a public facing standpoint, that helped me get comfortable with the idea of this position being physically located at the public safety building.”
But agreement didn’t come without concerns, which Maltez acknowledged.
“I know a few concerns that have come up. How does it work with them being in the Public Safety building? Are folks going to be interested in coming to the building?”
Mark Dockser preferred Town Hall over the police station.
“One of the things that I understood was missing was the ability to interact pretty regularly with department heads in general,” said Dockser. “I think Town Hall has a big advantage in that. It just makes the opportunities, water cooler oriented more than anything else. That’s the one area where I’m not comfortable that we’re going to accomplish all our goals as structured. That’s the one thing I’d encourage more discussion about first before finalizing this. I appreciate it’s not like we have all sorts of offices.”
Karen Herrick shared Dockser’s concerns.
“You’re going to have trouble having water cooler discussions when it’s across the street and so many departments are here,” said Herrick.
Dockser’s wife, Linda Snow Dockser, shared another concern during an informal discussion with the board.
“From my membership in the Mass Coalition of Human Rights and from my experience, there are invisible barriers to some people who might need to come to speak to our DEI person that exist by walking into the police station,” said Snow Dockser. “I just want to caution you that there are already barriers. And I agree that the Coalition space is beautiful and it would be private once people get in but going into a police station for many people of color it will be a deterrent for them … going into the space, going thru the doors into the space, that takes a lot of guts, a lot of courage in an already difficult situation.”
Maltez understood her point, but discussions with Coalition staff members Erica McNamara (Director), Krystal Mellonakos-Garay (Outreach Coordinator), and Taunya Jarzyniecki (Public Safety Clinician) convinced him it would work.
“I completely agree, it’s a conversation we’ve been having a lot,” said Maltez. “I’ve had this conversation with Erica, Tanya, and Krystal. How do they navigate these things? Their work is at time dealing with people who have had negative interactions with law enforcement. How do they bridge that gap? It’s tough. What they have shared is that they are not only able to get thru it but they’re able to see the benefits. They’re able to see the positives of being in an environment that is safe.”
A final decision will come soon. After getting 50 applicants for the position, a town hall committee has narrowed it down to three finalists. Those three will be interviewed Sept. 5 with a decision to follow. The three finalists are aware of the potential move to the police station.
“So far, no has said we’re not coming because of that,” said Maltez.
