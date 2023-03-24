Kaitlyn Drummey is a remarkable senior at Reading Memorial High school who is widely known for her sense of humor, caring nature, and hardworking attitude.
Having previously attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School and Parker Middle School, she has spent a significant part of her life in the Reading community.
As she prepares to graduate, she is grateful for the friendships she has built over the past four years and the memories that will stay with her forever.
She states, “I was originally nervous to attend such a big school with many kids I didn’t know from Coolidge but some of those people are now my closest peers.”
One of Kailtyn’s most exciting moments in high school was during homecoming week. She enjoyed participating in the festivities with her friends and classmates.
She adds, “I really enjoyed dressing up each day with my friends according to the theme. My favorite themed day was rocket pride when the seniors wore their senior shirts for the first time. This day really put things into perspective that it is our last year at RMHS.”
However, her most memorable experiences are the friendships she has built over the years.
Kaitlyn is a dedicated member of the Reading community and takes pride in being a Reading Rocket. She always tries to attend sports games and school-wide events, and participate in sports teams. She is grateful to have been part of the Rocket family and feels a strong sense of belonging in the community.
This year, Kaitlyn’s schedule is STEM-focused as she is taking AP Statistics, AP Calculus AB, AP Environmental Science, Honors Intro to Engineering, and Honors Poetry. These courses have allowed her to challenge herself while also improving her previous skills. Kaitlyn is a passionate student who is always eager to learn and grow.
Aside from academics, Kaitlyn is also active in community service. She spent a week in North Carolina, helping build houses for those in need. She was also a CCD teacher for St. Agnes Parish’s summer program and volunteered at the Reading Memorial High Hall of Fame. During her junior year, she joined Habitats 4 Humanity and volunteered at many restores as well.
During her Senior year, Kaitlyn joined Study Buddies and became the vice president. She attends tutoring sessions to monitor and fill in when tutors are unable to make it. Through these activities, Kaitlyn shows her big heart and is always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Kaitlyn would like to share some thanks to some very special people.
She states, “I want to thank my parents for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best version of myself. I want to thank my siblings for sharing their experiences and giving me great advice for a successful high school experience. And lastly, I want to thank all my teachers and RMHS staff for creating such a wonderful community. I wouldn't be who I am today without these people.”
For work, Kaitlyn has worked at Meadow Brook Golf Club since April 2022, where she runs events, and food, and works at the pool snack shack. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
Kaitlyn is a talented athlete who plays center defense on the girls’ varsity soccer team. She is the captain for winter and spring track and competes at the varsity level. This winter, she ran the 300-meter sprint and was the 3rd leg in the 4 by 4. This spring she is planning on running the open 400 meter and leg of the 4 by 4.
Kaitlyn is also a member of the National Honor Society, which recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in academics, leadership, and community service. She takes pride in being part of this esteemed organization and is committed to making a positive impact in her community.
Some quick fun facts about Kaitlyn are that her favorite food is chicken fingers. Spider-Man: No Way Home is her favorite movie. Her favorite dessert is the cookie skillet from Chili’s. And her favorite animal is an elephant.
In the future, Kaitlyn hopes to major in Civil or Mechanical Engineering. She resides on Californa Road in Reading with her parents Kathleen and Patrick Drummey. She also has three older siblings, Patrick Jr. (24), Maura (21), and Jack (19).
