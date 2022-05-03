READING - With Reading now featuring one of the region’s higher COVID-19 positivity rates, the town continues to wrestle with a resurgence in both community and school-related COVID-19 cases.
According to state data released late last week, Reading’s positivity rate rose for the fifth consecutive week to 6.4 percent, while some 56 local residents tested positive during a seven-day surveillance window that ended on April 23.
Meanwhile, between the day before the start of April vacation on April 14 and last Friday, at least 69 teachers and local students enrolled in Reading Public Schools contracted COVID-19, according to data compiled by local officials and the Mass. Department of Secondary Education (DESE).
The uptick in school-related cases is being witnessed after some 38 cases, including nine staff member infections, were detected across the district in the week before April break.
Public health officials, who recently warned town residents that Middlesex County as a whole now meets CDC’s criteria for a “medium community level for COVID-19”, say Reading’s positivity rate has been climbing ever since hitting a 2022 low of 2.18 percent on March 19.
For the past three weeks now, the town’s positivity rate has exceeded a 5 percent threshold initially identified by the state as the dividing line between moderate and severe community outbreaks.
As of last week’s DPH report, Reading evidenced one of the higher transmission levels in the immediate area, with only North Reading and Melrose having higher positivity rates of 6.87 and 7.33 percent, respectively.
Wakefield’s measurement now stands at 6.21 percent, while Stoneham, Winchester, and Burlington all recently recorded rates of around 5.8 percent. Woburn, Wilmington, and Tewksbury are amongst the handful of nearby cities and towns that have not yet surpassed the 5 percent threshold.
The latest DPH report is based up infection trends recorded in local cities and towns between April 10 and April 23. According to the statistics, Reading’s average daily case incidence rate has doubled since the beginning of April from a 13.7 to 27.6, while over the past two weeks, a total of 107 local residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The incidence rate indicator compares new town COVID-19 infections over a 14-day period to population size. Along with local positivity rates and regional hospitalization counts, the measurement is considered one of the most important metrics to reference when judging the severity of local outbreaks.
With townwide infection trends picking up over the past two months, school caseloads have been climbing since the beginning of April.
Perhaps the most alarming aspect of the latest school tallies relates to rising numbers of staff infections, with 22 district employees testing positive for the virus between April 4 and April 29.
Since Reading’s School Committee ended its districtwide masking mandate on Feb. 28, 144 pupils and educators have contracted COVID-19. At least 107 or nearly 75 percent of those school-related cases have been confirmed by public health officials since March 30.
