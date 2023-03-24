This week's Senior Profile highlights Nicole O’Sullivan, a determined, extroverted, and empathetic senior at RMHS. Nicole is a dedicated student who has always challenged herself academically. You may have seen Nicole on the soccer field throughout her high school career. She has played soccer at the high school all four years and has a natural talent for the sport. Nicole is a wonderful friend to many at the high school. She has a great sense of humor and can make anyone laugh or brighten their mood. She is a role model, leader, and all around great person. Before coming to the high school Nicole attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School and Parker Middle School.
This year Nicole is taking classes including, AP Bio, Anatomy and Physiology, Honors Spanish 5, Honors Diverse Voices, and Intro to Calculus.
Nicole says her most exciting memory from high school was when she made the playoffs for soccer her junior year. Nicole explains why this moment was so special saying, “This accomplishment was unexpected and the team was so thrilled to be able to compete in the state tournament after all the hard work we put in that season.”
The team ended up beating Barnstable in the preliminary round and lost 1-0 in overtime to Franklin. Nicole adds that despite the loss, “the bond of the team was so strong that we were just happy we got to spend so much time together and grow as a team and as people.”
Nicole has helped out around the town by participating in community service opportunities. She taught CCD during the summer for over 25 hours. Nicole also helped teach kids with disabilities how to swim at the YMCA through the Sunday Swim Program her freshman year. During the summer of 2021, Nicole helped move Wood End teachers back into their classrooms.
Nicole has also participated in clubs at RMHS. She has been a member of the RMHS Best Buddies club since her freshman year as well as Samantha’s Harvest, Girls Rising, Ski Club, and Photography Club. Nicole was also part of the Homecoming Committee and helped plan the school’s first ever homecoming week and dance. Nicole is vice president of the Best Buddies club.
Some fun facts about Nicole are that her favorite food is Acai bowls and her favorite dessert is cookie dough ice cream. Her favorite actors are Timothy Chalamet, Paul Mescal, and Saoirse Ronan. Nicole’s favorite musical artist is Taylor Swift. Nicole’s favorite book is “Normal People” by Sally Rooney and her favorite animal is a cow. In her free time Nicole loves to drive around and listen to music. Some of her other favorite music artists are Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, and Conan Gray. Nicole also enjoys reading, playing soccer, and hanging out with friends and family.
A class and teacher that left a positive impact on Nicole was AP Physics with Mr. McIntire. Nicole says, “This class pushed me to work hard and it was definitely a challenge, but it taught me the importance of determination and a strong work ethic. I loved Mr. McIntire as a teacher and a person and I enjoyed his teaching style a lot.”
Outside of school Nicole has worked at Osteria Nino, an Italian restaurant in Burlington, since the summer of 2021. Nicole has also maintained a sport outside of school. She has played soccer since before she can even remember. Nicole has been on the girls soccer team at the high school all four years and was captain of the team her senior year. She plays mid or forward. Nicole also participated in Club Soccer. She played for FC Stars for three years and Aztec NPL for 1 year.
When asked what Nicole will remember most about high school she says it will be the times spent talking with friends during lunch in the high school’s cafeteria. Nicole says that lunch was always a time she looked forward to. She enjoyed being able to sit down with friends and catch up for 30 minutes. Nicole says, “Anytime I felt stressed or overwhelmed with coursework, being able to relax and spend time with my peers always made me feel better.” Even after getting her license and having the ability to leave the campus Nicole still prefers to sit in the cafeteria with her friends.
Nicole would like to thank her parents, her brothers, and her friends for supporting and guiding her during her time at the high school. She says, “I would like to thank my parents because they have always inspired me to become the best version of myself and they have been nothing but supportive through the entirety of my high school years. I would also like to thank my brothers Christian and Colin for always pushing me to work hard and they have made me into the competitive, hard working person that I try to be. I would like to thank all of the friends I have made throughout high school for the endless amounts of memories I will treasure throughout my life.”
Next year Nicole is planning on attending University of Vermont and will major in Nursing.
Nicole resides on Curtis Street with her parents Donna and Kieran O’Sullivan. Nicole also has two older brothers, Christian (20) and Colin (19).
