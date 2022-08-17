READING - He visited two centuries ago but his connection to Reading lives on and will be celebrated with the installation of an historic plaque in front of the Latham Law Offices Building on Main Street.
Other than local historians and maybe a few current residents whose relatives handed down the story of his visit, the majority of Readingites don’t know that the Marquis de Lafayette spent time here.
As a young man in his early 20’s, he greatly assisted the American Colonies in their fight for independence from Great Britain by bringing in French financial support for the struggling nation. In so doing he became a hero to America. During the war, he and General George Washington forged a strong bond becoming life-long friends. In 1824, President James Monroe sent a long overdue invitation to Lafayette to visit America. In the letter he expressed, “the sincere attachment of the whole Nation whose ardent desire is once more to see you amongst them.” The Marquis was so popular with the people he became known as the “Nation’s Guest”. Traveling with his son, George Washington Motier de Lafayette and his secretary, Auguste Levasseur, Lafayette spent 13 months in the young nation visiting all of the then 24 states.
He made multiple visits to Boston including during the Revolutionary War and again in 1824 and 1825. During his visit in June of 1825, Lafayette, with a crowd of thousands in attendance from many states, laid the cornerstone for the Bunker Hill Monument on the 50th anniversary of the battle that took place near there on Breed’s Hill, June 17, 1775. This battle was considered the first major one of the American Revolution. While the Colonists were defeated, the British sustained heavy casualties and realized that war with the colonies would be tough, long and costly.
According to a story from June 25, 1825 in a New Hampshire newspaper, the Concord Register, General Lafayette passed through Medford on his progression to New Hampshire and stopped briefly in Reading. The newspaper noted that, “At Skinner’s hotel, Reading, a large number of persons crowded in to see him, and were received with great affability”.
Originally, Skinner’s hotel was Skinner’s Tavern. In the 1860’s, a new building was erected on the site of the hotel and over the ensuing years that building housed a variety of establishments including two banks at one time, the library, a drug store, and a meeting room. Eventually the building became what it is today – Latham Law Offices.
General Lafayette’s connection to Reading also included his friendship with Dr. John Brooks, the town’s first physician, who was born in Medford in 1752 and later apprenticed to Dr. Simon Tufts for medical training. While in Medford, Brooks became interested in the military and studied British military maneuvers in Boston. Completing his apprenticeship, Dr. Tufts told him Reading was in need of a physician so Brooks opened his medical practice there at age 21. As war with Great Britain loomed, Brooks was asked to command a local militia of Minutemen. On the eve of April 18, 1775, he and his men heeded the call to arms and arrived in Concord to engage British troops. His military career became so successful that General Washington requested he go to Valley Forge to assist General Lafayette and Baron von Steuben in training the Continental Army. Upon working with Lafayette, the two became close friends. Brooks ultimately became the lieutenant commander of the 7th Massachusetts where he remained until the end of his service.
Following the war, Dr. Brooks took leave of his military duties and retired to Medford. There he took up his medical practice but remained active in military affairs as well as civic ones. He served in the state legislature and was Governor of Massachusetts from 1816 – 1823. He was considered one of the last pure Federalists. He was active in the movement to construct the Washington and Bunker Hill Monuments. In 1825 Brooks welcomed his old friend and the Nation’s Guest, General Lafayette, once more when Lafayette laid the cornerstone for the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown.
Commemorating the historical bond between General Lafayette and Dr. Brooks, their service to our fledgling nation and connection to Reading, the town boasts granite sidewalk markers on either side of Main Street in the square. Lafayette’s reads:
GEN MARQUIS De LAFAYETTE
SPOKE TO READING CITIZENS AT
THE TAVERN THAT ONCE STOOD
AT THIS SITE AUGUST 1825
Brooks’ marker reads:
DR. JOHN BROOKS
APRIL 19, 1775
MILITIA LEADER – ALARM RIDER
READING’S 1ST PHYSICIAN
LATER GOVERNOR OF MASS
For the installation of a plaque to commemorate a visit by Lafayette it must be verified he spent time where the marker will be placed. According to the Massachusetts Lafayette Society, Julien Icher, Project Manager for the Consulate General of France in Boston, has documented Lafayette’s farewell tour through New England with a physical trail and web-based application. The piece of documentation that proved Lafayette’s presence in Reading was the article published in the Concord Register stating the General spent time at Skinner’s Hotel. This positive identification allowed the Lafayette Trails Inc. organization to provide a plaque to the Town of Reading acknowledging the historic event.
Local resident Peter McGuire actively headed up a group to promote Lafayette’s visit here. A ceremony unveiling the plaque will take place in the garden area in front of the Latham Law Offices at 643 Main Street on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Various dignitaries will be attending including the Vice Consul from the French Consulate in Boston; Massachusetts State Representatives and Reading’s Town Manager and the Vice Chair of the Select Board. Also attending will be Alan Hoffman, President of the American Friends of Lafayette Society and Dorothea Jensen, Director of the Lafayette Trails Inc.; members of the Latham Family and Mr. McGuire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.