BANG FOR THE BUCK - Town Manager Fidel Maltez earlier this week boasted that Reading’s $1 million pledge for wetlands work at the Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Conservation Area will be supplemented by some $4 million in additional state and federal funds. The above graphic, circulated earlier this year by project proponents, identified the types of improvements that can be expected at the parkland by Willow and Lowell Streets. (Courtesy Image)