READING - Town officials hope to break ground on a major wetlands restoration project at the Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Conservation area off of Willow Street by the start of the summer.
During a Select Board meeting earlier this week in Town Hall, Town Manager Fidel Maltez boasted about the town’s ability to massively leverage an up-front $1 million investment for the regional climate resiliency project through the receipt of state and federal grants.
Maltez’s comments come after the community learned late last month that some $2 million in federal funding has been secured by US Congressman Seth Moulton and others for the wetlands and flood storage improvements.
If work begins as expected this summer, the project should be finished by sometime in 2024.
“We’ll invest a total of $5 million, but only $1 million of that comes from town funds. The changes in that area will be transformational,” said Maltez, who expects the undertaking will entirely eliminate instances of neighborhood flooding in and around Lowell Street by Austin Preparatory High School.
In November, Town Meeting appropriated a total of $3 million for the work, but as explained by local officials at the time, the state had already pledged some $2.1 million in grant money for the undertaking under the Commonwealth’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program.
Though the town had also been appraised that another $1.5 million in federal funds had been earmarked by Moulton in an appropriations bill, Maltez and other municipal managers were initially cautious about counting on that extra money.
Ultimately, federal legislators were able to preserve that money by folding it into a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that was passed late last month to avoid a shutdown of the federal government.
Current plans call for improving the 18-acre Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Conservation Area by cleaning out and replacing various stormwater culverts and adding new drainage capabilities by connecting various pools of water together on the site together.
The parkland, which is used for passive recreation, will also be enhanced by adding new boardwalks over wetlands and expanding a network of walking trails around and through the site.
“The constructed stormwater wetlands will reduce flooding, enhance open space, expand the existing path and trail system, and improve wildlife habitat. The project will also provide an opportunity to increase stormwater quality by filtering sediments and pollutants through the treatment train and series of wetlands and marshes,” a town description of the project scope from earlier this year explains.
Notably, the wetlands project in Reading is considered incredibly important to reducing regional flooding events that also occur downstream of the Aberjona River, which runs right by the town wetlands area.
Back in 2020, representatives from the Mystic River Watershed Association - representing some 21 communities that sit upon the larger 76-square mile watershed that dumps into Boston Harbor - identified Reading as sitting in the heart of a particularly sensitive area where the Mystic River, Aberjona River, and portions of the Saugus and Ipswich River watersheds all come together.
In a subsequent application to the state’s MVP program for funding, the environmental activists argued that the Maillet, Sommes, and Morgan improvements were considered as particularly impactful.
“Our communities are where climate resilience either happens or doesn’t. Years of collective research and planning are turning into on-the-ground projects that will make a real difference in people’s lives. These state and federal investments are both a recognition of and essential support for their great work,” Mystic River Watershed Association representative Julie Wormser explained last August, when Reading was awarded the $2.1 million MVP grant.
