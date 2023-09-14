READING – When it was Mark Dockser’s turn to question Reading’s state delegation he focused on …
Maybe it’s better to let House Minority Leader Brad Jones explain.
“So, to sum up your questions, they boil down to send money,” said Jones, in an accurate statement that produced laughter in Town Hall.
Jones, along with State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representative Richard Haggerty, paid their yearly visit to the Select Board Tuesday. They praised the strong partnership the town has with state government and brought updates on what has already happened and what’s heading for Reading.
Subjects ranged from increased highway funds through the Fair Share Amendment, to a Green Communities update, to potential reimbursements for the Killam Elementary School.
Haggerty started things off with a recap of what the town was receiving from the state.
“Reading is set to get this year $11.4 million in Chapter 70 education monies as well as $4.1 million in unrestricted government aid that’s able to be directed as you all see fit,” said Haggerty, who is also General Manager of the Chronicle. “A couple local monies that we were able to secure for the community includes $25,000 for the performing arts center at the high school, and also some work to be done at Laurel Hill cemetery including $35,000 for a certified preservationist to restore some of the significant older monuments. As well as an additional $25,000 for the DPW to be able to repair some of the stone walls that abut the cemetery.
“Beyond that we were also able to secure $600,000 in Chapter 90 monies to be able to pave roads, fill potholes, do some of those basic things that government is required to do and residents expect to be completed.”
When it was Lewis’ turn, he started with news of additional money coming to the town to help repave and repair Reading roads thanks to the Fair Share Amendment, otherwise known as the millionaire’s tax that was passed by voters last November.
“You will be receiving another $300,000, essentially a 50 percent increase in Chapter 90, again, because the legislature appropriated part of the Fair Share money to increase the Chapter 90 program. Hopefully you’re pleased about that,” said Lewis.
He also praised the universal free school meals for all Massachusetts students, funded by the Fair Share Amendment.
As for the Green Communities application, the town is still waiting on an answer. Green Communities is a state program that would open up thousands of dollars in state grants to the town. The application was submitted in late 2022 but the town is still waiting for an answer.
“Do we have an ETA [on the state decision]?” asked Chris Haley. “Are we going to be at this meeting, next time next year going over …”
To which Jones had a quick retort that brought laughter from board members.
“We won’t be back here saying that,” said Jones. “We either won’t come or we’ll have good news”
Haggerty expressed the frustration the three shared.
“I can tell you the three of us are absolutely committed to getting this done as soon as possible. I don’t think any of us are happy that they have not released it yet. That’s why we sent the additional letter this morning, making it clear to the [Department of Energy Resources] that we want these regulations ASAP. It’s other communities as well. It’s not just Reading.”
Another facet of the education discussion focused on vocational schools, a subject near and dear to Carlo Bacci who has a daughter currently at Essex Tech and one who graduated from the Danvers school.
“Another thing that’s exciting for Reading and this region is that we are in the process of building a new Northeast,” said Lewis. “They’ve broken ground and that new school will be significantly larger than the current school so they’ll be able to accept more students. That project took over 10 years. It’s a very big investment that the state and residents of sending communities are making to enable that school to be built. That will increase the supply of this whole region of young people who want to go into the trades.”
Haggerty used the Northeast discussion as a jumping off point to discuss the Killam Elementary School and ongoing plans to replace it.
“We increased the Massachusetts School Building Authority capacity to borrow money,” said Haggerty. ”Our hope is to allow further reimbursements to communities that are building schools. So, the hope is that potentially the Killam project may see the percentage of reimbursement come in higher. We added $1.2 billion, which is substantially higher.”
Lewis jumped in as well.
“We increased their borrowing cap,” said Lewis. “We could only go as high as what was fiscally responsible but we did feel that they could afford that. The reason that is significant for Reading and the Killam project is that the demand is so great across the state and the cost escalation has been so great in the last few years that effectively the MSBA has been capping their per-square-foot reimbursement rate and unfortunately that’s fallen well below the market cost.
“You’ve seen this for Wakefield High School or you probably heard about the Stoneham High project. Because we’ve increased this, it’s going to allow them to raise that level of what’s eligible for reimbursement closer to the market rate. When Killam comes up for its vote before the board for the grant amount, we hope it will get a higher grant amount.”
That would be good news for Reading tax payers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.