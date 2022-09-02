READING - Though climbing slightly week-over-week, Reading’s latest COVID-19 outbreak indicators for the second week hovered below those of most neighboring towns.
According to a report released yesterday afternoon by the Mass. Department of Public Health, Reading’s COVID-19 positivity rate inched up slightly from 6.97 to 8.07 percent.
Reading, whose positivity rates were above 10 percent for all of July, had as of Aug. 11 one of the highest positivity rates in the region. However, for the past three weeks now, the percentage of citizens testing positive for the viral illness has dropped back below the double-digits.
As of Thursday, neighboring Stoneham, with a 10.85 percent positivity rate, and Wilmington’s 10.87 percent rate were amongst the highest in the immediate area. Woburn and Wilmington also share rates that are slightly higher than Reading’s current 8.07 percent measurement.
North Reading features one of the lowest rates in the region at 5.99 percent, while Tewksbury and Wakefield’s measurements ranged between 7.39 and 7.49 percent.
Reading’s average 14-day incidence rate also climbed slightly as of Thursday’s DPH report from 12.3 to 14. Again, North Reading’s new incidence rate of 8.7 is now one of the region’s lowest, and Winchester’s level of 13.1 is also lower than Reading’s rate.
However, all of the town’s other neighbors are currently experiencing higher reading’s Featuring two of the highest incidence rates are Wakefield and Stoneham, with their metrics being pegged at 24 and 20.9, respectively. Meanwhile, Wilmington, Tewksbury, and Woburn’s rates range between 15.7 and 17.1.
According to DPH figures, between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27, fewer than 30 residents were recorded as testing positive for COVID-19. State officials say those new infections bring the community’s total case tally to 6,105.
While Reading’s current outbreak metrics are higher than they were over the previous two summers, the indicators have dropped considerably since the end of May, which marked the height of an unexpected resurgence in case numbers.
On May 14, according to previous DPH reports, Reading case incidence rate was pegged at 57, and positivity rates were measured at just over 13 percent.
The highest incidence rate ever in Reading was recorded on Jan. 15, when the indicator was calculated at 220.4. The town also recorded at record high 19.14 percent positivity rate at the outset of this year.
