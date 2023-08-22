READING - Town officials in recent days lauded Reading Coalition Outreach Coordinator Krystal Mellonakos-Garay and RMHS physical education teacher Michelle Hopkinson for their recent receipt of a “Community Champion” award.
According to Reading Police Lt. Det. Richard Abate, who last week was amongst the first to congratulate the duo via a social media message, both were recently bestowed the special honor during the Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition’s recent annual meeting in Winchester.
The Wakefield-based non-profit, which focuses on public health issues in Malden, Medford, Melrose, Reading and Stoneham held the annual gathering at member Winchester’s Wright-Locke Farm.
According to Abate, who works directly with Mellonakos-Garay in her role at the Reading Coalition, his colleague certainly earned the special recognition.
“I am sure you are all aware of the great work Krystal does with the Coalition and for the Town of Reading, it was very nice to have her recognized outside of the community as well today.
According to town officials, the “Community Champions” Award was issued to both nominees for their leadership in forging RMHS’ chemical health education or diversion program, the Rocket Leaders in Action initiative, and as teachers of the high school’s “Teen Mental Health First Aid” program.
Scam warning
Local police late last week warned town residents about an ongoing scam involving a group soliciting unauthorized donations for local first responders.
According to a social media post, the unidentified con artists are contacting local residents via telephone and claiming they are fundraising on behalf of the Reading Police.
The calls appear to be originating from somewhere in western Massachusetts’, but those targeted in the scam have reported that upon trying to call back, they are unable to get in touch with anyone.
“We were notified that a group is calling stating that they are fundraising for the Reading Police Department or on behalf of Chief [David] Clark for the Reading Police Department,” authorities warned in the recent advisory. “The numbers come from a 413 area code and the callback number goes nowhere. The Reading Police Department is not conducting any fundraising.”
New equity and social justice director
With former Equity and Social Justice Director Sudeshna Chatterjee officially starting work at a Cape Cod area non-profit, town officials are now on the hunt for a replacement.
According to a copy of tonight’s Select Board agenda, Town Manager Fidel Maltez believes the transition period presents an opportunity to restructure the position so that Chatterjee’s successor reports directly to his office.
When funding for the position was first appropriated by Town Meeting several years ago, the job title specified that the new hire would report to Library Director Amy Lannon.
“As you know, we were incredibly sad when Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee resigned from the Town. We are extremely grateful to Sudeshna for her work, and wish her the best in her future endeavors. After meeting with our Library Director, we feel that it is most appropriate to have her replacement report directly to the Town Manager,” Maltez explained in a memo to the Select Board last week.
Reading’s first-ever Equity and Social Justice Director, Chatterjee earlier this summer announced she had accepted a position at Plymouth-based environmental services organization Manomet and would be starting work in early August.
She was first hired back in 2022.
