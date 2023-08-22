SPECIAL RECOGNITION - Reading Coalition Outreach Director Krystal Mellonakos-Garay (in center holding award in arms), was recently bestowed a “Community Champion” award for her work on substance abuse and mental health issues at RMHS. Joining her at the Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition gathering were (l to r) Coalition Director Erica McNamara, School Resource Officers Matt Vatcher and Brian Lewis, Dracut Police Lt. Demetri Mellonakos, Mellonakos-Garay, Reading Public Safety Clinician Taunya L. Jarzyniecki, Police Lt. Richard Abate, and Deputy Chief Christine Amendola.