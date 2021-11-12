READING – On a night when the leadership of the Reading Municipal Light Department updated the Select Board on what’s ahead for its customers, one thing was certain. Change is coming.
Was your first car a ‘79 Mustang Cobra with a gas guzzling V8? Well your next one will probably be electric. If that car is purchased 10 years from now, you can probably drop the word probably. And that monthly heating oil delivery will be a thing of the past as we all transition to something called an Air Source Heat Pump.
With a pair of unanimous votes Tuesday, the Select Board finalized one more-immediate change, the approval of EV charging stations at the train station and in front of Christophers on Main Street. That brings the total to three, including the library which was approved earlier. RMLD, which has its own charging stations on Ash Street, will soon solicit bids on the project.
With that done, Select Board members spoke of the day when Reading’s downtown would become a destination, much like Market Street in Lynnfield is with its many EV stations. Wishful thinking? Or a realistic goal?
Other changes you’ve already helped with. Years ago, 28 percent of RMLD’s total electric load was lighting. Thanks to conservation and improved LED lighting, it’s now 10 percent.
Much of bigger changes ahead come from the state’s climate bill that was signed into law in March. Right now, roughly 60 percent of RMLD’s energy portfolio comes from natural gas, a figure that also includes a small amount of oil. But by 2030, that 60 percent will come from renewable energy.
“This climate bill has fundamentally changed the landscape,” said Greg Phipps, Director of Integrated Resources for RMLD. “What is currently half of the power supply in New England, is natural gas, and that is going to be phased out. Half of the supply today is going to go away and the [electric] load is going to double.”
The RMLD’s current plan goes until 2030 and the staff is working on the years and decades to follow. Because of the climate bill, RMLD’s cost of energy is going up 3 percent a year. But it’s a known cost, so planning is easier.
“Over the next 30 years, all the equipment that used to be fossil fuel, whether it’s inside your home, heating your home, or pulling you around in your vehicle, or generating the electricity, all of that fossil fuel is going to go away,” said Phipps. “Not all of it, I’m being a little extreme. Basically, we’re trying to get to net-zero fossil fuel.
“There’s going to be a slow progression over the next 30 years. When you go to replace your vehicle, maybe this time, maybe the next time, when you go to replace your furnace in five years or 10 years you will mostly likely seriously consider an electric-based heating and cooling system as opposed to replacing it with a natural gas or oil-based system.
“As an example, there are 1,200 furnaces replaced in the territory every year. Right now, 300 of them will be replaced with, instead of another natural gas or oil furnace, they’re being replaced with an air source heat pump. So, it’s not going to happen in one fell swoop. It takes time.”
With the state’s climate bill targeting 2050 as its date to attain net-zero carbon emissions, it gives companies like RMLD time to hit that goal and spreads out the economic hit to consumers. The bill also establishes an emissions limit of no less than 50 percent for 2030, and no less than 75 percent for 2040.
“At the end of the day, the RMLD is here to serve the rate-payers. It’s not a money-making machine,” said Phipps. “Our goal is to manage the cost as best we can. The metric that we’re held to now is a non-carbon metric. All these decisions that we’re making are driving us to our entire portfolio being non-carbon … to encourage you as a homeowner or you as a business owner or you as a driver to use electricity.”
While the climate bill forces RMLD to change how it buys power, it does not force Reading residents to change their habits.
“Not yet. But by 2035, you probably are not going to be able to buy a gas vehicle,” said RMLD General Manager Coleen O’Brien, in a statement sure to scare the eight gas stations lining Reading’s Main Street.
While climate bills and climate summits and climate warnings might not get your attention, increased costs surely will.
“So far the only thing at a resident’s level that would affect you is the cost,” said O’Brien. “But were trying to help push it along by incentivizing. We just think in another five years oil is going to go through the roof or propane is going to go through the roof as far as costs.”
One example of the incentivizing is RMLD offering discounted electric rates in the middle of the night to allow homeowners to charge their cars overnight. There are other incentives, all designed for a slow transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. While residents transition to a Leaf, Bolt or Tesla, RMLD is updating its systems to handle the increased demand.
“If people all of a sudden switched from a gas furnace to electric in 2030, the electric system wouldn’t be able to handle it,” said O’Brien.
“The climate bill is a seismic change,” said Phipps. “But the good news is it doesn’t have to happen overnight. But we need to move now and that’s what we’re doing. The good news is that the RMLD has enough scale and scope and resources to be able to anticipate, look ahead, and not be, ‘oh, I missed that.’ We’re trying to look forward.”
Right now, that includes aggressive rebate programs for the air source heat pump. The RMLD isn’t looking to come into your home, but thru the rebate program they’re hoping to change customers behavior and thought process so that home owners consider a heat pump over simply replacing what you have with a version of the same thing.
The Select Board also discussed the need for the town and RMLD to work together, especially with upcoming projects like a new senior center or the Killam School. The Green Communities effort is another example where the two could work together. Phipps said it started with communication and the board liked what they heard.
RMLD’s move to clean energy isn’t without challenges. Wind power has been slow to expand, solar requires vast amounts of land to spread out panels, communities don’t want nuclear plants nearby, and hydro isn’t expanding any more. But RMLD needs to find it somewhere, for example buying into a solar farm.
With a continued need for power lines and transformers, RMLD is preparing for the coming increased demand by updating their equipment. So, if you see RMLD working on a transformer, maybe it’s not broke. They’re planning for a change you can’t see yet. But it’s coming.
