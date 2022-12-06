READING – Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski proudly announced at the School Committee meeting December 1st the donation of $1.3M to the RMHS scholarship fund from the estate of the late David B. Libby, a lifelong Reading resident.
Milaschewski termed the gift “a game changer for the Reading community” and that the scholarship is aimed at supporting deserving and underprivileged Reading Memorial High School grads. He added that the scholarship funding was immediately accepted in the hope that the college funding would be available to students attending college this fall.
Libby, a former resident of Rachel Rd., died in 2018 at the age of 67. He was a retired former employee of General Electric and an avid ham radio operator with a passion for cars, animals and music and a graduate of Reading High School.
Graduation Friday night June 2
In other news relating to the RMHS class of 2023, the School Committee unanimously approved a change to the school year 22-23 District Calendar that moves the RMHS Graduation date to Friday, June 2nd at 6pm from the traditional Sunday afternoon ceremony which had been scheduled for June 4. The graduation will be held outdoors in the football stadium as long as weather permits.
The intention of this change is with the cooperation with the weather, the move to an outdoor venue will eliminate the constraints on the number of guests the seniors are able to invite on their special day. According to High School Principal Kevin Tracey, the high school administration has also heard from many students, staff, and families on preference for a Friday night ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.