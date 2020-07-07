READING – Thursday evening the School Committee heard a presentation from Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty summarizing last week’s survey of parents, the staff survey, and the guidance from the State Dept. of Education’s for the return to school in the fall which was released that day, June 25.
Dr. Doherty announced his primary objective was the students return to schools in the fall. He added additional guidance from the State would be released in July and no information on sports, transportation and other after school activities were released except masks would be required on the bus as well as in school. All school districts will be required to prepare three scenarios for fall: in person in school learning, a hybrid model or remaining with virtual learning. The status of the spread of the COVID-19 virus could change the directive from in person learning to one of the other models.
The goal for fall is “to safely bring back as many students as possible to in-person school settings, to maximize learning and address our students’ foundational and social and emotional needs” Dr. Doherty said. We need to keep in mind not only the risks associated with COVID-19 for in-person model, but also the consequences and challenges of keeping students out of school he added. According to the Superintendent “there is no substitute for in person instruction when it comes to quality of academic learning and to support students’ social and emotional needs.”
He maintained “we also need to recognize how disruptive school closures have been to families trying to maintain regular work schedules, manage households, and facilitating remote learning.”
“We need to establish a culture of health and safety (the new norm) in our schools that focuses on regularly enforcing important practices such as hygiene and handwashing, use of face coverings, physical distancing, reducing interaction between groups, staying home when sick, and protecting those most vulnerable to the disease” he summarized
Family and staff were surveyed from June 14-22 with 2,119 responses from Reading families and 582 replies from staff. Both groups favored the return to in school education for students.
Staff Survey
The survey of staff revealed 44% favored in person learning, 33% favored a hybrid model and 23% favored fully remote learning. Nurses and teachers represented 67% of the responding staff.
If a hybrid model was necessary 38% of staff said they could work both in school or remote while 32% said they would prefer in school only and 21% said they prefer to work remotely, and nine percent had no preference. Dr. Doherty commented that one problem was “virtual substitute teachers don’t exist.”
Family Survey
The family survey revealed 1,500 favored full in school learning, with 500 favoring the hybrid model and 175 favoring full remote learning.
If the schools had to start with the hybrid model depending on the pandemic and approval of the plans for full return to in person learning, parents favored a Monday and Tuesday schedule with Wednesday for remote learning and extra cleaning in the schools with the other half of students on the opposite scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Families of 800 students favored this approach with 400 favoring alternate weeks and 400 favored half days which Dr. Doherty said “posed a lot of challenges.”
Committee member Carla Nazzaro asked when a decision would be made, adding that parents wanted to know as soon as possible. An additional survey would be going out in mid-July Dr. Doherty said.
Dr. Doherty responded that they would be getting additional guidance in July. The schools have a lot of work to do to determine class configurations and schedules placing desks three to six feet apart and determining if in school learning can be achieved through the use of library, cafeteria, and gym space.
The Superintendent said “they would be working through issues” and it would require “patience and understanding”. They needed to create a health and safety culture for a new norm for the return to school in the fall. Adults and children grade two and above will be required to wear masks and younger children will be encouraged to wear them. There will also be mask breaks for students and lunch will be eaten in the classrooms. There will be designated isolation spaces for symptomatic students but no temperature checks to enter school as according to the State regulations symptom checks should be done at home. Hand washing hygiene and sanitizer will figure prominently in the school day.
Committee member Tom Wise asked if they were looking at additional space in Reading for use by the schools and Dr. Doherty they were first looking at all available school space.
The Superintendent also listed a number of things that went well in the remote learning and a list of items they could improve.
There was no mention of the rate of participation in the remote learning by the Superintendent or the School Committee members.
Dr. Doherty said he hoped to have more information for the July 9 meeting.
