READING – One more important Reading group has given a thumbs up to the idea of turning an old vacant drug store into a new senior center.
The Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc), in its first meeting since the town learned the Walgreens building owner is willing to sell the property, voted 7-0 in favor Wednesday of continuing to pursue the Harnden Street site as the town’s new senior center.
“This building, given its location, given its size, given a lot of things that we’ve talked about, is very worthy of consideration,” said ReCalc member and Select Board chair Mark Dockser. “I think that it can accommodate most of our needs. I think that it can be a very good solution. It could offer a great opportunity. I think it could offer it in the nearest possible time frame compared to new construction.”
“We can get a lot of things that we’re after,” said ReCalc member Mike Coltman. “I am strongly in favor of going forward with our investigation of this.”
But there are many questions still to be answered.
“I think it can accommodate both standard needs and peak needs, for many things. Certainly, many of the needs, and many of the wants, but not all,” Dockser continued. “There are some areas that do need more exploration. Parking will continue to be one of those.”
Those needs and wants were the focus of a prolonged discussion during the 2½ hour meeting. While preliminary drawings of the two floors were done by the town’s architect, they did not reflect what residents want.
“We need more feedback on where we’re at in terms of needs,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez. “What is missing, what do we like, what do we not like.”
Part of that answer will come from the town survey that is set to conclude Friday. The town mailed out 20,000 postcards directing residents to an online survey. More than 1,100 responses have been received online, along with another 130 paper surveys.
On Monday, the UMass Boston Gerontology Institute will collect the paper surveys and begin the work of compiling the results. The plan was for the UMass group to present the results at the Nov. 22 Select Board meeting. That date was fine until Walgreens surprisingly became an option in July. But upon hearing that timeline Wednesday, ReCalc members protested the late presentation.
“There’s high value in getting more information faster,” said Dockser, who pointed out Town Meeting starts Nov. 14. “This information is going to be really helpful to us. We need information quicker.”
Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios said UMass has been asked before to provide results quicker and said no. In response, committee members Dockser, Coltman, and Nora Bucko will join with Delios in a Zoom meeting with UMass to push to get the results before Town Meeting, possibly even in October.
The lone participant in the meeting who isn’t sold on the Walgreens site also isn’t a ReCalc member. Marilyn Shapleigh, chair of the Council on Aging has concerns about parking, traffic, and wants an expert’s assistance, rather than random opinions. She sat in on the Zoom meeting and freely shared her feelings on the Walgreens site.
“I would love to have an expert guide us on this,” said Shapleigh, pointing out that both UMass and the town architect have little experience in building a senior center.
But Maltez said the town architect wouldn’t be involved in turning the empty shell of a building into a senior center. Following state procurement law, the town would post an RFP looking for an architect with experience in building senior centers. Maltez was also reluctant to hire that expert at this point in the process.
“I would be more comfortable spending that money knowing that we own a building,” said Maltez.
Shapleigh asked for help beyond the architect.
“Could we have a consultant that simply could educate us on things to think about when building for the elderly? Not necessarily the design of the building, but just educate us all. What are the priorities? What are the pitfalls that places often run into? It would give me a lot more confidence frankly to hear someone talk for an hour or two about those things. There must be fundamentals for doing public buildings for elderly people. Maybe they’d convince even me, that the Walgreens site is the best thing imaginable. I would love to be convinced of that.
“I just don’t feel that we have the right expertise adding to the recipe here and it makes me uncomfortable. It’s an important decision. It’s a lot of money and we’re going to be living with the consequences for a long, long time.”
Maltez suggested the possibility of doing a peer review and said someone like the designer of the North Andover senior center take a look at Reading’s plans. If that’s what ReCalc wanted, he would make it happen.
“It seems reasonable,” said Maltez.
To which Shapleigh jumped in.
“It would make me feel better. You’d hear less from me.”
Dockser added that talking to other communities that had new senior centers would help address her concerns.
ReCalc chair John O’Neill said, “we have a long way to go” in the process. This is what he meant:
Friday – ReCalc’s September survey, sent to 20,000 residents in town asking for feedback on what residents would want in a new center, closes and the results will be compiled by the UMass Boston Gerontology Institute, hired by the town to provide guidance on the project.
Oct. 3 – The Council on Aging meets to discuss the latest Walgreens proposal with chair Shapleigh leading the group.
Oct. 11 – The Select Board meets again. The board will go into executive session to discuss financial negotiations with the Walgreens owners.
Oct. 25 – ReCalc will appear before the Select Board to give the board feedback and an update on their progress.
Nov. 14 – Town Meeting begins, which includes Article 19. The article would authorize the town to purchase the Walgreens building and in a second part, authorize the process for coming up with the money for the purchase via a town-wide vote. If Article 19 passes, the next step is to ask voters. If Article 19 fails, the Walgreens building remains vacant and ReCalc continues its work to find a new site for a Senior/Community Center.
Nov. 18 – This is 60 days after opening the RFP on Sept. 19. Typically, the town would have 60 days to decide whether to accept or reject the proposal. But with just one respondent, the town could have more flexibility to seek additional time from the seller.
Nov. 22 – UMass plans to present the results of the survey at this Select Board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.