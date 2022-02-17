READING - Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski and other public health officials contend the district should drop masking mandates later this month.
In a recommendation forwarded to the School Committee on Tuesday, Milaschewski joined with School Nursing Director Mary Giuliana and Town Health Director Adetokunbo Solarin in advocating for an end to Reading’s facial covering directive.
Per the recent memo, which is also signed by Reading Teachers’ Association President Eric Goldstein, the School Committee is being asked to vote tonight on a new optional masking policy.
“With a shift to optional masking, we would be intentional about creating environments where students feel comfortable to continue wearing a mask if they would like. We will discuss these plans in more detail during the Feb. 17 School Committee meeting,” wrote the local officials. “This plan will certainly include a commitment from many administrators, teachers, and leaders to continue to wear masks during the transition to this change in protocol.”
The new masking recommendation was forwarded to the School Committee as the board readies for a much-anticipated public hearing tonight on the future of the COVID-19 prevention protocol in public schools.
At the outset of this week, the elected officials had received at least 65 letters from concerned parents and community members on both sides of the divisive masking debate, which along with other pandemic prevention measures has generated enormous amount of controversy across the nation.
In light of that emotionally-charged backdropping, School Committee Chairman Thomas Wise in a Feb. 14 memo to his colleagues explained he intends to limit audience comments on the issue tonight to just 20 minutes.
Anticipating a potentially big turnout during tonight’s 7 p.m. gathering at RMHS’ library, Wise also advised his counterparts that individual speakers will be selected at random and be given no longer than two minutes to address the board.
“We will limit the public discussion on this topic to twenty minutes in total as we have a large agenda with a lot of important business topics following this discussion on the agenda,” the School Committee chairman explained. “We will select names randomly out of the hat or bucket and each selected member of the public will be given a maximum of two minutes to provide input.”
Should a majority of School Committee members tonight not support the introduction of optional masking come March 1, Wise will try to determine what the consensus is regarding the issue by asking for other proposed amendments to the district’s existing masking policy.
Echoing many of the arguments made by Mass. Governor Charles Baker and state education officials during a press conference last week, Milaschewski and other proponents of the optional masking rules say that the community has witnessed a sharp reduction in local COVID-19 infections.
The school officials say Reading is equipped to detect any new outbreaks of concern through existing in-house and at-home testing programs.
“Last week we were able to end our contact tracing protocol and provide at home test kits to any families or staff who request them, in addition to our pooled testing and symptomatic testing programs which provide early identification of positive cases. We believe that the improvement in case numbers and positivity rates, as well as the access to testing and vaccines, have made the current environment one where masking in school can be optional for students and staff,” Milaschewski and others wrote to the School Committee.
