BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading), State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn) and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) congratulated the Town of Reading on its receipt of a $500,000 state grant through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Complete Streets Funding Program.
The Complete Streets grant will provide funding for the installation of ADA-compliant sidewalks on Auburn Street and Parkview Road, including the installation of new concrete sidewalks with granite curbing on one side of the road. The grant will also help pay for pedestrian crossing upgrades at the intersection of Parkview Road and Oakland Road.
Under the Complete Streets Funding Program, Reading will be reimbursed for approved construction costs associated with the project. MassDOT has informed town officials that a Notice to Proceed with the project is anticipated to be issued by April 1, 2023, with a construction deadline of December 31, 2024.
“This grant funding clears the way for the Town of Reading to implement substantive infrastructure improvements along Auburn Street, Parkview Road and Oakland Road,” said Representative Jones. “The work envisioned by this project will provide significant benefits to Reading’s residents by enhancing public accessibility and safety.”
“I am thrilled Reading has been awarded these resources to improve pedestrian access in our community,” said Representative Haggerty. “Making sure our intersections are accessible for all and improving our sidewalk infrastructure will help all residents traverse our neighborhoods more safely.”
“I’m extremely excited for Reading to receive such a substantial grant to improve accessibility,” said Senator Lewis. “Promoting ADA standards and supporting pedestrian safety is always a top priority for the community, so I am glad to see these developments coming to Reading.”
“This exciting grant program will increase walkability and pedestrian safety on Auburn Street, Parkview Road, and Oakland Road. These streets are key walking routes to get access to the Birch Meadow Complex, which houses the Reading Memorial High School, the Birch Meadow Elementary School, and the Coolidge Middle School. This investment will make our streets more pedestrian friendly, while beautifying our sidewalks. We are thankful to our State Delegation and the Commonwealth for the ongoing support of our community,” said Reading Town Manager Fidel A. Maltez.
The MassDOT Complete Streets Funding Program was established in February of 2016. It provides technical assistance and construction funding to eligible municipalities that are committed to promoting safe and accessible travel mode options for individuals of all ages and abilities.
