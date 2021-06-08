READING - Town Hall fully reopened to the general public yesterday.
According to a prepared statement from Matthew Kraunelis, Town’s Hall’s director of administrative services, Town Manager Robert LeLacheur and other department heads late last week ordered customer service counters fully staffed beginning this week.
“All of our customer service windows will be staffed between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm Monday through Thursday,” Kraunelis explained in a press release issued on Monday.
“However, we encourage everyone to use the alternative and especially electronic methods of communications we have mutually developed over the past year. It is always a good idea to call in advance (https://www.readingma.gov/departments) to best plan your time in the building,” the statement continues.
The push for a return to a pre-pandemic normal comes as the Board of Health last Thursday night rescinded an emergency directive that ordered the indefinite closure of Town Hall and all other municipal buildings to the general pubic at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis in the spring of 2020.
Though most staffers returned to the Lowell Street building shortly after the closure order was issued last year, services offered to the general public generally shifted towards virtual and electronic formats in order to contain the local viral outbreak.
In some circumstances, employees also arranged for impromptu meetings outside or in building thresholds in order to address customer needs.
At the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak last spring, the local Board of Health in many cases acted ahead of state officials in issuing orders closing public buildings, schools, and local parks. The local public health officials also issued a local facial covering mandate days before Mass. Governor Charles Baker imposed limitations on public gatherings and directed all citizens to wear marks.
However, since the start of 2021, a second wave in COVID-19 infections across the state has completely subsided. Reading, which has recorded only a few new COVID-19 infections amongst its population in recent weeks, is now classified by the state as a locale where guests and visitors are highly unlikely of contracting the novel coronavirus.
State authorities have also lifted most of Massachusetts’ emergency declarations, including statewide masking and gathering orders and restrictions on business operations. A pandemic-related, state-of-emergency in Massachusetts’ is also expected to expire at the beginning of next week.
According to town officials, though there is currently no longer an active facial covering mandate, all of Reading’s workers reserve the right to continue wearing masks while at work.
Labeling such a choice as a personal health decision, municipal leaders are asking the general public to respect the wishes of those who continue to mask up and take other infection precautions.
“You will see some staff members wearing masks and some that do not. This depends on their vaccine status, exact work environment as well as individual choice to be safer. Please respect their choice for extra safety as our employees and their families have endured personal tragedy during the past year, just as you have,” Kraunelis explained in Monday’s prepared statement.
“Everyone is immediately welcome to use your Town Hall without an appointment, but we ask everyone to use caution and common sense with respect to public health,” the administrative services director added.
Town officials say that before coming to Town Hall, local citizens should consider the following recommendations:
• If you have Covid-19 symptoms, please either refrain from visiting in person until you feel well, or if you must visit please wear a mask;
•If you are not two weeks beyond being fully vaccinated, we would appreciate if you wore a mask on the honor system;
• Please remember that our most fragile residents often visit Town Hall.
