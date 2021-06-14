READING - For the first time since the pandemic began, the Pleasant Street Senior Center is set to re-open to the community. The Senior Center will officially re-open on Tuesday, and as part of the day’s festivities the center will hold a Re-Opening Open House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It has been a very long year and a half. We are looking forward to welcoming seniors back to our center and having some fun,” said Reading Elder and Human Services administration Amy O’Brien in a statement. “We want people to feel safe and to let them know we are here for them.”
Residents are invited to stop by and grab a goody bag, win a prize and pick up a copy of the center’s latest Pleasantries newsletter, which will have details of all the center’s upcoming events. Programming will begin on Wednesday and will be by appointment only as the center works to safely resume operations. Masks are encouraged and required for those who are not vaccinated.
Reading almost free of COVID
The town recently released updated COVID-19 information for the first time in two weeks, and the news couldn’t be better. As of June 3, Reading reported only three active cases across the entire town. Overall Reading has reported 1,915 confirmed cases, including 1,853 recoveries, 49 deaths and 10 cases that were transferred to other jurisdictions.
The state’s latest data paint a similarly rosy picture, as the Mass Department of Public Health’s latest report indicated that Reading had only six new cases reported in the two-week period between May 23 and June 5, with a 0.56% positivity percentage and 1.5 per 100,000 residents daily incidence rate. Reading is labeled as “grey” in the state report for the second straight week, and across the entire state no communities are listed as higher risk “yellow” or “red.”
Rapid Recovery Planning Forum
As vaccinations continue and life beings to get back closer to normal in New England, Reading is developing a Local Rapid Recovery Program to help downtown businesses recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Through the program the town is identifying priorities and strategies that will help businesses bounce back, and part of that process will be a public forum set to take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The meeting will provide an overview of the program along with strategies being considered based on recent community feedback, and all are encouraged to attend. Those who wish can join the Zoom conference at https://zoom.us/j/97785884388 or by finding the phone dial-in information on the town’s website.
Art Walk returns
This September the Downtown Reading Art Walk will return for its third year, and local artists are encouraged to submit their works to be featured at downtown businesses. This year’s Art Walk will run from Sept. 7-30 and will coincide with the Reading Street Faire, and art submissions can be a painting or any two-dimensional creative media except photography.
This year’s Art Walk theme will be “impressions” and for more information about submission criteria and the Art Walk in general, visit https://www.draw01867.org.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
School Committee, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Microsoft Teams.
Appointment Committee – Bylaws, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Tuesday:
RMHS School Council, 5:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Volunteer Appointment Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Wednesday:
Appointment Committee – Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Audit Committee, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Conference Room.
Local Rapid Recovery Planning, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Commissioners of Trust Funds, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, Lower Level Conference Room.
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
