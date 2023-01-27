This week's Senior Profile spotlights Maddy Gray, a resilient, hardworking, and creative member of the Reading community. In her previous years she has attended Alice M. Barrows Elementary School, Walter Parker Middle School, and now Reading Memorial High School.
She states, “In RMHS, I would describe myself as a fairly outgoing person. I really do like making friends with others, and making the classroom as comfortable as possible. One of my favorite parts of school is seeing someone in the halls that’s looking down and just trying to get through the day, and when we see each other we both walk away and smile. It genuinely means so much to me to see a smile from someone I would have never imagined I’d be friends with a few years ago.”
Maddy shared that one of her most memorable moments in her academic career was getting accepted into her dream college.
She shares, “This really gave me a lot of confidence in myself and my academics as the percent of acceptance rate was the lowest that I applied to, and pushed me a lot further in school than I had been doing when I was an underclassman. It was one of those applications where I closed my eyes when I pressed the apply button online and expected a rejection letter in a few months, so when I got the package in the mail, and it seemed a little too thick to be a rejection, I held my breath while I opened it. When I saw that not only I had gotten in but I’d gotten a very considerable scholarship, I finally felt like my dreams of becoming part of that college community were closer than ever. My dad took me out to dinner that night, and although I’d been to the restaurant a thousand times, it felt more special than it ever had before.”
Maddy has become the co-founder and vice president of the Reading Memorial High School’s very own Dance Club which she helped to create in the beginning of her senior year.
For sports, Maddy horseback rides, both English and Western style, although her favorite is rodeo style Western.
For Maddy’s senior year course load, she decided to challenge herself with science classes. She is taking Anatomy and Physiology and AP Biology for her sciences, and Photography and Ceramics for the artistic side of what RMHS has to offer. And finally, Stats functions and Trigonometry for her math classes.
Maddy would like to share some special thanks to some very important people.
She said, “I would like to thank my best friend Rylie Lane, who is also a senior at RMHS, as well my boyfriend Luka Moran, because they have stuck by my side all through my toughest moments as well as my best moments. I’d also like to thank all my teachers, especially Michael Radvany, one of the arts teachers at RMHS, for always believing in my artistic process, and for providing a space to let my art flow.”
Outside of school, Maddy has been volunteering at Ironstone Farm from middle school to junior year. She became a working student, which is a volunteer position, and then eventually became a coordinator, where she organizes the plan for the day and is in charge of the lessons and as well as the working students. She then became an equine intern, which is an intern in charge of the herd and training new horse arrivals, as well as retraining some of the older horses. She then recently moved on from ironstone and “and took a little step up in the horse world where I now work at Christine Landry Dressage in West Newbury. In this job I work with all very accomplished horses as well as competitors , in taking care of their horses and doing overall barn maintenance.”
To Maddy, service work is an important factor in her life. For more than six years she volunteered at an equine assisted therapy barn nearby, where she was able to have the opportunity to work with kids and adults with all different levels of ability as well as tacking care of a herd of over 30 horses.
She states, “To me, doing a service through other people and animals has defined who I am. I always loved animals when I was growing up, but when I started volunteering at the equine assisted therapy barn, I really grew into myself and developed a passion for making people and animals the best versions of themselves. That is what service really means to me. Giving people and animals of all different types the resources that they need to become the best version of themselves.”
In Maddy’s free time, she enjoys spending most of her days with her boyfriend Luka, either by playing video games or doing their homework. She also frequently spends her time horseback riding on a very lucky horse named Nala. She is also a professor at Infinity Equine in West Newbury.
Some quick fun facts about Maddy are that her favorite food is the chicken caesar wrap from JIMBO’s in Reading and her favorite dessert is her grandmother’s “chocolate delight” pie. Edward Scissorhands is her favorite movie and Phoebe Mary Waller is her favorite actress. Her favorite animal is a donkey. Finally, her favorite quote is by Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, “The idea that a woman can be as powerful as a man is something that our society can’t deal with. But I am as powerful as a man and it drives them crazy.”
When asked what she will remember the most about high school, she states, “While my time actually in the RMHS building was minimal for my freshman and sophomore year due to Covid 19, the memories that I’ve made don’t feel like they’ve been short at all. My year as a senior this year has been the best yet in the sense of the community of students, and I feel like that’s what I’ll remember the most. As underclassmen everyone was trying to either make a name for themselves or keep their head down, but as we as a class have grown up, I think the sense of friendliness between all of us has increased to a point where personally I have made friendships that I never would have expected 4 years ago. As a person I feel like the past year I’ve been able to be myself without being consumed by self consciousness and I feel like that is largely due to the friends that I’ve made making me feel like part of a real community.”
In the future, Maddy hopes to major in Equine Studies where she hopes to learn more about mental rehabilitation of previously abused horses.
