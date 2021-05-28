Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.