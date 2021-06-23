By JOANNE SENDERS
READING - Almost two dozen people were on Zoom Monday afternoon to welcome and ask questions of Reading’s new METCO director Kurtis Martin.
Martin, who will be leaving his current position as Dean of Students for Brighton High School to head up Reading’s program where children from Boston are brought to Reading to attend the town’s public schools, said he is passionate about the program.
Martin has lived his entire life in Dorchester and graduated from Wayland High School through METCO. Although, he said he wasn’t a great student at the time, Martin spoke positively about his schooling.
“I had a really good experience. They did a really good job. They made sure we were really welcome.”
Martin emphasized that the METCO program needs to be thought of as a two-way street including both Reading and Boston residents as well as staff. “It’s not just black kids,” he said.
Martin hopes to obtain grants to fund activities and the needed transportation to bring residents of Reading and Boston together in both locations. He told Sherilla Lestrade, a Boston parent and member of Friends of Reading METCO that he hopes to find a local lawyer who can help them quickly become a nonprofit. In that way the friends group can also help raise money for the activities.
When asked by School Committee Member Shawn Brandt what the committee could do to help him, Martin said being committed to the work was most important.
“Make sure our [black] history is being taught in the curriculum. Not to shame anyone, [but we] just want people to understand, to build a love for humanity,” the town’s newest school administrator responded.
Martin said it will be important to work together and have difficult conversations but not make each other angrier. He also has a “bunch of ideas” for professional development that deal with ethnicity and culturally implicit biases. He would like staff to know how to deal with all backgrounds, “to make Boston residents feel more comfortable.”
Philmore Phillip, a 2009 graduate of Reading Memorial High School through the METCO program and founder of the social equity group The Coalition of Us (CATO) in Reading, asked Martin if he would be taking on the work all himself. Martin answered that it was unusual but yes at the moment he would be the only person. He hopes to obtain grant money to hire assistants. But Martin said even more importantly he has started a conversation with the administration about adding diversity to the staff when new positions open up throughout the school system so students of color can see people like themselves.
Getting kids away from the distractions of the city is one of the main goals of METCO to Martin. He also wants, “to teach kids to be the change we want to see in this country.”
He said he hopes to change the mindset of Boston students from going to Reading to get to college to get a good job to going to Reading to go to college to create more jobs in our community. To that end Martin is already planning to leverage his business connections to mentor kids.
He said many Reading residents have businesses in Boston and he also knows lawyers and doctors who will commit to helping high school students learn to run businesses. In turn high school students will be asked to mentor elementary students and METCO alumni will be asked to mentor middle school students.
Other goals he spoke of were to have middle and high school students be on the honor roll and to bring Boston parents together so they can help each other in different ways such as transportation. And finally, he wants to “make Reading the town all the parents want to send their
kids to.”
