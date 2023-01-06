READING – The School Budget for the next school year will be the focus of the School Committee for January. With school officials kicking off that process during a regular meeting last night, the FY24 budget will be the topic for three other January meetings.
The current budget is $51.8 million and Director of Finance and operations Susan Bottan reported at the last School Committee meeting her projections for the current school year as of Nov. 30 show a $350,000 surplus for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
Under Finance Committee guidelines the budget for next year to be voted at the spring Town Meeting will be under or at $54,156,000.
Last night, the School Committee held its first budget session with an overview of the School Administration’s budget proposal, while a second presentation is scheduled for Jan. 9 meeting.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Jan. 19, and the School Committee will vote on their budget figure at the meeting of Jan. 26. That figure will then be submitted to the town manager and the Finance Committee for inclusion in the Town Meeting warrant.
Bottan told the School Committee the budget is being constructed “from the bottom up” and mentioned enrollment is expected to be down 43 students to 3,808.
Among the key initiatives in the budget for next year are again moving toward the goal of free full day kindergarten, support for the RMHS Innovation Pathway and curriculum work at the middle schools. Other emerging investment priorities would include assistant principals at the elementary schools, hiring of ELA and math coaches, undertaking a multi-year curriculum review, and extending the mentorship program to second year teachers.
School Committee comments to Bottan’s report at the last meeting in December included Tom Wise’s expectation of some students returning from the private schools which saw increased enrollment of Reading students during the COVID years.
Chuck Robinson asked Bottan what inflation figure she would be using in the preparation of the budget. He was told she was not using an overall number but inflation was considered in the “line by line figures”.
Erin Gaffen said she was concerned with the fourth grade enrollment which is projected to be even larger than the current year and is projected to be up from 311 to 337 students. She added the new school adjustment counselors “had made a huge difference”.
The School Committee meetings are open to the public and are held at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.