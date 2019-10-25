READING – Austin Prep held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday, October 21st, marking the start of construction on what will be a new athletic complex on the lower fields of campus. Headmaster James Hickey, Ph.D. was joined by Dan Bouchard, Chair of the Board of Trustees, other members of the Board of Trustees, Austin Prep students and members of the school community for the event.
“Today is a big day for Austin Prep,” Hickey said to those in attendance. “It is the culmination of two years of hard behind the scenes work with the Town of Reading, Quirk Construction, and donors to make this project a reality. I also want to thank Austin Prep parents from the Town of Reading, who supported the school at the Zoning Board of Appeals hearing last week.”
The project will be managed by Quirk Construction Corporation, a full-service construction company specializing in athletics facilities. The company’s CEO, David Quirk, is an Austin Prep alumnus, who has credited his business success to what he learned as a student at Austin Prep.
The groundbreaking signified the beginning of work on a new synthetic turf baseball and soccer field complex to replace existing grass fields. The plans also call for the creation of six new tennis courts to replace the existing courts located in front of the school, along with drainage improvements, bleachers, an electronic scoreboard, a press box, dugouts, storage facilities, walkways, fences and lights. The new bleachers will be handicap accessible with seating capacity for 194 people.
Mike Bravo, a member of the school’s Board of Trustees and parent of a current and recently graduated Austin Prep student, noted the significance of the campus additions.
“Today’s ceremony is another very important step forward in the Austin Prep journey,” Bravo said. “The new complex will provide a state-of-the-art facility where student-athletes can further engage in the personal challenge, self-development and team comradery that athletics offer. It will be a venue where lasting memories are made, and will serve as another way to unite the whole Austin Prep community around this facet of student life.”
The lower field project is the next phase in the development of athletic facilities at Austin Prep. Four years ago, the school completed work on a multi-purpose stadium project at the center of campus. Once the lower fields project is complete, the school plans to begin construction on the upper fields on campus, which will include a new softball complex and expanded parking.
