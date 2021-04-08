READING - By all reports, the community’s first week of full in-person learning for elementary school students proved a smashing success, but local officials continue warning that the COVID-19 pandemic poses a grave public threat.
Starting on Monday, all of Reading’s elementary school students returned to their classrooms for their first full week of in-person learning since March of 2020.
With many teachers taking advantage of this week’s cool but sunny weather and bringing their classrooms outdoors, the much-hyped return-to-school has been heralded by students and educators alike.
However, as Reading’s central office administrators and building principals continue preparations to pivot the community’s middle school and high school populations into a full in-person program later this month, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. John Doherty is urging the public to remain vigilant about pandemic prevention measures.
“We are getting there,” acknowledged Doherty in a message to parents last weekend. “We are getting closer to normalcy, but we are all experiencing pandemic fatigue. Please continue to remain vigilant in all mitigation steps.”
According to the superintendent, whose latest “Pathways” blog narrative was published just before elementary school students returned to class full-time, he is worried that some citizens might let their guards down now that school settings are heading back to a pre-pandemic format.
Doherty believes that more relaxed approach to social distancing and masking mandates is also understandably coinciding with a loosening up of statewide economic restrictions and a significant expansion in COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Yet, the district’s top administrator also pointed out that Reading is seeing a slow uptick in the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases - a phenemenon that has coincided with the apparent spread of at least one variant or mutated form of the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes the infection in humans.
“We ask your continued support in keeping all of our students and staff healthy and safe while at school. There has recently been an uptick in cases in Reading and in Massachusetts, and we know that COVID variants have been found locally,” Doherty wrote.
“Please remember to review the health screening and screen your children for any symptoms before coming to school. Remind your children to wear masks properly and supply them with extra masks if needed,” he added.
According to public health officials, as of last Friday, the following confirmed COVID-19 cases had been recently linked to area schools:
• One Parker Middle School student, who was learning remotely at the time of being tested for COVID-19;
• Two confirmed RMHS student cases involving teens who were both learning remotely at the time of being tested;
• At least one district staffer, who reportedly had no direct contact with any other coworkers or students in the days prior to testing positive;
• And two Wood End Elementary School students, both of whom were learning in their respective classrooms in the days prior to seeking out a COVID-19 test.
As a result of the Wood End cases, at least 44 other individuals, including 36 other children and eight educators, have been ordered by the local Board of Health into a protective quarantine to contain any future outbreak.
