READING – The School Committee last Thursday received a number of updates from Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty with a number of items up in the air regarding COVID-19 and the recently announced closing of school buildings for the remainder of the school year determined by Governor Charlie Baker April 21st.
Of chief concern to members of the School Committee were salvaging as much as possible graduation traditions and end of year activities for students under the social distancing and the regulations concerning large gatherings.
Dr. Doherty said the decision against returning to classrooms left him with “a lot of sadness” adding “his heart goes out to the seniors”. He pledged to “do everything we can to figure out how to hold the graduation ceremony.
School Committee member Carla Nazzaro said she would like to do something for the seniors whether it be figuring out how they could be together, physically separated or a virtual event.
Committee member John Parks added he would like to figure somehow to get the senior prom in as well whether it would be tents on the football field or something.
Dr. Doherty also reported he expected the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to provide guidance to the school districts on a remote learning plan for the final eight weeks of school now that the school buildings will not be reopening. He went on to stress the importance of the continuing cooperation between the Reading town government and the schools and listed several categories of unsung heroes among the school staff including custodians, nurses and food service workers. They are cleaning and maintaining our schools, providing food for those students in need, assisting the town in monitoring COVID-19 cases and preparing and distributing technology devices for those students who do not have access to computers at home.
Additional information on the school heroes included on Dr. Doherty’s blog is listed below.
Food Service
Director of School Nutrition, Danielle Collins and her staff, have been preparing weekly grab and go meals for any student who needs this service. These meals include breakfast and lunch items. Currently over 40 students are accessing meals on a weekly basis. This service is open to any student who is in need of meals. If you need meals, please contact Director of School Nutrition Danielle Collins at Danielle.Collins@reading.k12.ma.us.
Technology
According to Dr. Doherty the technology staff has been preparing and imaging computers for our students who do not have access to a computer at home during this remote learning situation. Our thanks goes to Network Manager Julian Carr and his entire technology staff who have prepared and distributed over 75 computers at this point of remote learning. If you are in need of a computer, please contact your building principal.
School Nurses
As we began to see cases of COVID-19 in Reading, Director of Nurses Mary Giuliana and other school nurses found themselves working closely with our board of health, doing contract tracing, speaking to families about possible exposures, tracking symptoms and providing guidance about isolation and quarantine. When schools closed due to the pandemic, we were asked to continue with this work, and are happy to contribute during this crisis in any way we can. This has led to a collaboration with the town public health department, including health agent Laura Vlasuk and public health nurse Kristine Harris, which will benefit our entire community, especially as we look towards reopening schools and businesses. Reading nurses come to school nursing with a variety of experience which has helped us respond to the pandemic. Kate Shmulsky is continuing her per diem position at Newton Wellesley Hospital, caring for mothers and newborns. Sharon Grottkau has a master’s degree in information systems, which helped her train quickly on the MAVEN system used by the state to track new COVID-19 cases. Elmy Trevejo has a master’s in public health, which she is using in outreach for the town. Christine Rose is also assisting in contact tracing. Peg Costello has a degree in social work, and has helped us to consider the holistic needs of our students and staff during the time we are out of school. When school buildings closed in March, nurses were able to coordinate delivering needed medications to families, and donating PPE from the schools to our first responders. In addition to continuing to connect with students, families and staff, our nurses are preparing for next steps. Cindy Ventura and Maryellen Kirwan are coordinating professional development opportunities related to public health and crisis management, and Lisa Suglia and Kate Shmulsky are documenting guidelines for our response to the pandemic. As a team we are staying up to date with the latest information from the CDC and working with our board of health so that we keep our students healthy, safe and ready to learn.
Other reports
In another report for the School Committee Dr. Doherty walked the members through his evaluation form and timeline and their discussion will continue at the next meeting scheduled for April 30.
Dr. Doherty also reported on the Student Opportunity Act, telling the committee the reporting date on how Reading Schools will spend the additional money has been pushed back to May 15. Reading will get the minimum increase in dollars at $100,000. The form, report, and requirements are all pre-March 13, Doherty said.
He added he didn’t know what would happen with this if it would be placed on the back burner by the state due to budget considerations with COVID-19 and how much the schools could spend on this for the same reason.
They decided to hold off on voting to endorse the plan developed by Doherty in case changes are forthcoming in the regulations which seeks to fund programs to close the gap between minorities and English Language Learners and other student groupings compared to higher achieving segments of the student population.
