By AL SYLVIA
READING – Two term Select Board member John Halsey last night (Tuesday night) announced he will not seek a third term on the board.
Halsey made the announcement that he would not be seeking reelection during the meeting of the Select Board. He said he intended to remain very active commenting that serving on an elected body can be very enriching but by its very nature government board decisions are slow to create changes.
The current Vice Chairman and former board chairman, Halsey, has made his mark over the past six years with his attention to two groups, youths and senior citizens.
He was on the forefront in discussions over the years regarding youth sports, playing fields and recreation activities. He is on the RCASA Board of Directors and has often been the liaison to public safety.
One of the highlights of his years on the Select Board was the creation of Senior Citizen tax relief over the past three years which is an admired program by other communities and differs from the programs offered by only two other communities.
Another hallmark of Halsey’s service was his accessability to Reading citizens as he is present at many activities around town including the recent addition of holding Select Board office hours at the Senior Center.
Recently Halsey took the lead in the Select Board response to liquor license violations urging penalties which were not just a slap on the wrist.
He was also the remaining vote against a split tax rate in town seeking a smaller hike for the commercial sector so that both residential and commercial tax payers shared the tax burden equally.
Following his announcement Select Board Chair Vanessa Alvarado was quick to thank Halsey for his service to the Town as they have collaborated on a number of sub-committee issues. Sentiments were also offered by Select Board member Anne Landry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.