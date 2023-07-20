READING – Forgive us for ruining a perfectly good, although soggy, summer with talk of taxes. Don’t blame the newspaper.
One of the most debated topics by the Select Board every year is the tax rate.
In the latest chapter of that discussion, the Reading Select Board welcomed back a yearly visitor Tuesday, Town Assessor Victor Santaniello. Last October the Select Board voted, 3-2, to follow the lead of surrounding communities and shift more of the tax burden to businesses. Will it happen again?
“This presentation is meant to be food for thought,” said Santaniello. “A quick hit and run.”
State law allows cities and towns to give residential property taxpayers greater tax relief by adopting a shift of the property tax burden from residential taxpayers to the business/commercial taxpayers.
By expanding the shift, the tax levy on Commercial, Industrial and Personal (CIP) property taxpayers increases and the tax levy on Residential and Open Space taxpayers decreases.
Santaniello was back Tuesday to discuss what a further shift could look like for both residents and businesses.
In that October vote, the board moved the CIP shift that had been 1.02 to 1.05. The rate was 1.02 initially because of the town’s Senior Citizen Circuit Breaker tax credit. The credit given to seniors was spread among other tax payers.
As a result of the increased shift, the average single family has a residential tax rate of $12.59. The tax bill increased $335 for FY23, not the $350 it would have been with the old 1.02 split. The average single family home tax bill is $9,701. For commercial property owners, it meant an increase in taxes of $53 and a median commercial tax bill of $10,462.
Reading has a CIP Max of 1.50, a number set by state tax formula. With the exception of North Reading and Reading, surrounding communities have shifted to their maximum allowable limit. Communities like Stoneham, Wakefield, Wilmington, and Woburn, all have a max of 1.75 and their CIP shift is that same number.
If the past is any indication, the coming October vote/debate on the tax rate will be spirited once again. Santaniello’s “food-for-thought” presentation left a foul taste for two board members, each a small business owner.
“We all know where this is going voting in the future,” said Chris Haley of another potential 3-2 vote. “I still can’t believe this is even a discussion.”
Carlo Bacci, who joined Haley last October in opposing the increased split, agreed.
“Those numbers make me sick,” said Bacci looking at Santaniello’s Power Point slides that showed how much more business owners would pay as the shift increased. “From covid to present day it’s been a you-know-what show. Come October I want to stay at 1.05.”
Mark Dockser reminded the board what’s ahead for residents, including a probable override for the Killam School and possibly one for a new Senior Center. That means increased taxes for residents and the desire to give them any break possible.
“The community is going to be facing additional taxes in the form of a new Killam School with the opportunity to invest that way. The opportunity to invest probably in a new senior/community center and perhaps some other things also,” said Dockser. “We also know, that coming down the road, particularly for residents, which is 92 percent, 91 percent of the community, there are some big things coming down the road also. I think it’s really important that we be a bit more equitable in shifting further and continuing the progress that we’ve made here.
“I fully appreciate that it is not easy to be in business but for many people in this community it is not easy to afford the taxes in the Town of Reading. There’s not a whole lot we can do about that other than with some adjustments that we do with the shift here.”
The plan is to hold a public hearing on the tax rate at its Oct. 10 meeting and vote on the rate Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.