READING - Chrissy Cerretani completed a virtual, Boston Athletic Association (BAA) approved marathon last Friday, running around Lake Quannapowitt 7 times before concluding her run at St. Athanasius Church. Chrissy began at St. Agnes Church running 26.2 miles in 3 hours, 47 minutes and 16 seconds, beating her time last year in the traditional course by nearly an hour and a half and by nearly an hour the year before. This years’ was done as a fund-raiser for the Reading Catholic Collaborative which includes both St. Agnes and St. Athanasius needs as well as those of local charities.
Chrissy has been an approved Boston Marathon runner for the past three years with this year’s virtual run authorized by the BAA to be done in local communities. All virtual Marathoners had between Sept 7- Sept 14th to run the race this year... and as long as they ran it in the 6 hour time frame, they received official recorded finisher credit, a BAA/Boston Marathon finisher medal, Boston Marathon-shirt, and other official BAA gift package items.
Being an athlete all her life and growing up in the Boston area, running The Boston Marathon was always on Chrissy’s bucket list....to run it at least once. That opportunity finally presented itself when Chrissy became the Assistant Women’s Tennis Coach at Tufts University in Medford in 2018. There she met the famous Tufts Marathon Team Coach, Don Megerle and close friend Kate Bayard (Tuft’s Women’s Tennis Head Coach). Don suggested that Athletic Staff members who had a desire to run the marathon would have an opportunity to qualify to be on their 2018 team. “I looked at my friend Kate and said: We are so doing this....and we did! Two more friends, Theresa Doherty and Sarah Cabral also ran it with me that first year...it was a first for all of us and we all finished strong”.
This year, Chrissy was one of the first 1,500 to be accepted in this year’s Virtual Boston Marathon, receiving a special Boston Marathon gift package from the BAA.
Chrissy credits many for her inspiration to run beginning with her daughter Violet, parents, brother and sister and their respective families, as well as her extended family which included neighbors, friends, Coach Megerle, the Tufts Marathon Team and especially the Reading Catholic Community family. She wanted their members to feel more connected as the Covid-19 pandemic made many parishioners uncomfortable attending church, not wanting to come back as the health risk is too great at this time. St. Agnes has the equipment to live-stream Masses but St. Athanasius did not.
Chrissy wanted to raise money for the technology and equipment for St Athanasius to live stream Masses as well as to maintain St. Agnes’ equipment. In this way, parishioners at both churches would have the opportunity to view Mass on-line in addition to attending in-person if they were able to do so. She also wanted to show her daughter by example what it looks like to not give up. She wanted to show her what positive physical and spiritual strength looks like in a time when we are all experiencing overwhelming adversity...”We will not give up, we will help each other to be the best versions of ourselves and share that with as many people as possible.”
In running this year’s marathon, Chrissy’s biggest challenge was having faith that the official timing devices that the BAA suggested for recording the run would actually record and be accurate. To be sure of this, she used 3 different ways to record the time and luckily, they all matched up….her Apple watch, her mother Karen’s device and Tufts Marathon Coach Don Megerle also timed her run.
The flat course around Quannapowitt was beneficial in that Chrissy knew the route so well and what to expect which included running around walkers and avoiding bikers and cars. The circular consistency was not monotonous even though running around it 7 times would seem so as seeing family, friends, and community members frequently on both sides of the lake made her heart smile so much that it gave her the strength to keep moving forward.
Chrissy even substituted her own “Heartbreak Hill” by running up Prospect Street in Wakefield on her 7th and final lap around the lake! Though a slightly shorter distance than Heartbreak Hill, it was a much steeper hill by a long shot and by the 7th lap around the lake it looked like climbing Mt. Everest. But she was determined not to give up or break her stride. Her Dad was driving alongside in his car at that point playing “We are the Champions” by Queen. It was the most amazing inspiration that she needed at that moment and she literally sprinted to the top of the hill. Once at the top of the hill of Prospect Street, she took a right onto Nichols Street, then took a right onto Elm Street to run down back to the lake. An amazing thing happened at that moment at the top of the hill as she was completely overwhelmed with positivity. In an instant Chrissy physically and mentally let go of any adversity and so many prayers of gratitude flooded out of her when she made the turn down onto Elm that she knew she was in the home stretch back to St Athanasius. It was actually her fastest mile for the entire run, running an 8:13 pace all the way back.
The weather was absolutely perfect for running. There was a little pre-run rain in the beginning of the morning, but the rain dried up and it was perfect running weather. The Reading and Wakefield police were very supportive of the run. Sgt. Mark O’Brien of the Reading PD offered his directional assistance while Wakefield police officers, stationed on detail for other events around the lake monitored Chrissy’s 7-lap run.
Everyone had masks and all who handed Chrissy water and running supplements wore gloves so she felt perfectly safe. She also ran with mask in hand should she have encountered others along the route, always covering her mouth and nose each time. Everyone around the lake was very supportive.
Chrissy exclaimed that the support she received from the entire community including both parishes was amazing. She reports being blown away by how many people came out to support her run at different times during the day. She actually ran with parishioners’ prayers in her pockets that they wrote on pieces of paper and handed to her. “Every step I took during the run was a prayer or a dream for someone. I was so honored to be running for all of our community members’ prayers and dreams.”
“Father Steve Rock, Father Victor Vitug, Father Ed Malone, and Father Richard Erickson were all there at different points too. There was truly an awesome cross section of support representing our entire community. People rode their bikes, ran a little with me, drove their cars and honked, kids of all ages even ran with me from light pole to light pole, parishioners handed me water, bananas, Gatorade, and runners’ supplements. And it occurred to me that wow, this is so much fun! We should make this a community event every year...and open it up to more participants and more events to support our community....maybe a 5k, a 10k, a kids run. While this may sound funny, these were some of the things that I was thinking of while running...giving me more energy and motivation to finish strong.”
Chrissy would like to say “THANK YOU to everyone who has supported our efforts to be safely creative in reaching as many parishioners as possible, especially during this pandemic, growing the Reading Catholic Community beyond what we are now. And thank you to all for supporting such a positive Reading Community experience in general”.
“I am so grateful for everyone in this community and so grateful to those who have supported this effort. If we remind each other not only by words, but by our actions to be positive and kind. ‘Be strong because you never know who you are inspiring’ and ‘work together to help each other be the best versions of ourselves’, our community will be able to do extraordinary things and continue to help so many people and families in many ways that matter the most.”
Chrissy graduated from Reading Memorial High School (RMHS) and was recently inducted into the RMHS Hall of Fame for Tennis.
She has a Bachelor and Master of Science in Journalism from Boston University where she also played tennis as an undergrad and assistant coached the Boston Women’s tennis team, alongside legendary BU coach and RMHS graduate, Lesley Sheehan, as a graduate student and after graduate school as well.
She coached her brother Jamie on the Men’s ATP tennis tour in 2011-2012, helping him reach Back to Back Wimbledon quarterfinals in those years.
Chrissy is the Director of Music for the Reading Catholic Community at St. Agnes and St. Athanasius parishes.
