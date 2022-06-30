READING - The district’s schools let out for summer vacation amidst an upswing in weekly COVID-19 cases, but broader townwide infection trends nonetheless continued to plummet based on the latest state statistics.
According to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), a total of 28 local students and seven educators tested positive for the contagion during Reading Public Schools’ final week of classes through June 22.
The weekly tallies, the last to be released for the 2021-2022 academic year, show a near tripling in case totals from the week prior, when just 10 students and two staff members reported contracting the viral disease.
Though townwide pandemic indicators have been dropping for a little over a month now, based on data from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), school officials noted a steady influx of new cases involving student populations and staffers for much of June - with more than 114 combined cases being recorded across the district. However, the June numbers contrast sharply with the unexpected surge in districtwide infections during the month of May, when a total of 308 students and staffers reported coming down with the virus.
During the entire course of the 2021-2022 academic year, just shy of 1,500 children and teens enrolled in Reading’s Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19, while over 220 staffers also reported contracting the virus. Though hundreds tested positive this spring, the largest recorded surge by far involved the so-called “Omicron” variant surge that began sweeping across much of the state shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday last November.
RMHS recorded the highest number of student and staff cases with a total of 335 infections for the 2021-2022 year, while the Killam Elementary School recorded the second highest student count with 206 such cases.
The Parker Middle School had 199 student infections, while the Coolidge Middle School had 163 cases.
For primary school populations, the Wood End School had the fewest number of student cases with 116 infections being recorded throughout the course of the year. The Rise Preschool program finished the year with a total of 44 student cases and 25 staffers contracting COVID-19.
