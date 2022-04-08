READING - Local residents Bill and Priscilla Squires are back at it with their Oak Ridge Road residents this weekend with an Easter/Passover season tomato sauce drive.
Dubbing the three-day drive as the “839 jar challenge”, the charity organizers hope to once again spur Reading residents into action by setting a formidable donation target that matches a world tomato gardening record.
Those looking to participate in a great cause are being asked to drop off any can or jar of tomato sauce in collection bins that will be placed at the front of the Squires home at 26 Oak Ridge Road. Residents are asked to do so anytime from today and Sunday, April 10 during the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
“The World Record of Tomatoes from a single stem is 839 (yes I can hardly believe it), and thus I thought 839 jars would be a great goal to beat…Just think how far 839 jars of tomato sauce will go,” wrote Squires in a recent email to the Reading Chronicle about this weekend’s food drive.
“As jelly goes with peanut butter, pasta goes with spaghetti sauce so if you're so inclined, feel free to throw in a box of any type of pasta you have around,” he added.
The throw-down style format is almost identical to a series of similar food, sundries, and clothing drive challenges organized by the Oak Ridge Road residents since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.
All donations received over the weekend will ultimately make their way to the Reading Food Pantry and similar organizations in Lawrence and Chelsea.
The last time the neighborhood held a “challenge-style” drive, Reading residents over New Year’s Day weekend absolutely shattered expectations in an “underwear challenge” by donating nearly 1,800 undergarments over a three-day period. The Squires had been hoping to receive at least 700 packages of new underwear.
According to the Squires family, with grocery costs surging due to inflation since the start of 2022, food banks continue to experience an unprecedented demand for help from struggling individuals and families. Because tomato sauce is such a versatile ingrediant, food drive organizers believe the non-perishable will continue to be a highly-sought after pantry staple.
“Tomato sauce goes into so, so many recipes, from plain spaghetti to lasagna to chili,” Squires explained. “Please, grab a few jars at the supermarket (or Walmart,Target, etc.) or have your kids put a few in a bag from home and drop them off in the bins over the weekend.”
“An act of generosity goes a long way - we all feel good showing our love and helping others - a great way to start off Spring, Passover and Easter,” the Oak Ridge Road resident continued.
After arranging a pair of charity drives in the spring of 2020, the town philanthropists switched to their current challenge format for a New Years’s Eve 2020 peanut butter throw-down.
Set a 500-jar goal, Reading residents ultimately dropped off 1,600 jars of peanut butter and an unspecified number of jelly and Fluff containers.
Months later, residents were asked to donate at least 10,000 diapers during a similar fundraising effort, and the Reading community turned out in droves and brought more than 30,000 diapers to Oak Ridge Road.
