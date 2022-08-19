IT’S SHOWTIME - Quannapowitt Players’ "little red schoolhouse" (above) celebrates 85 years of community theater. QP's historic building was first known as the Hill End School, built in 1853. In 1950, the building was bought by the Quannapowitt Players who had been producing plays in locations around Reading since 1938. QP President Donna Corbett says, "This year's productions have something for everyone!"