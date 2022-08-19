READING - The 2022-23 Season is a special one for the Quannapowitt Players as the company in "little red schoolhouse" celebrates 85 years of community theater in Reading! From their first production in 1938 - "The Bishop Misbehaves" - to this season's line-up, QP has been a part of the Reading arts scene longer than most of its residents have been alive.
QP's historic building was first known as the Hill End School, built in 1853. Renamed the Walnut Street Schoolhouse in 1865 when the district system was changed to a town-wide school system, the school was moved from its original location on what is now Leach Park to its current home at 55 Hopkins Street in 1883. By 1944, however, the old school could no longer meet the current modern school standards, and after several years of discussion with the town, the building was bought in 1950 by the Quannapowitt Players, who had been producing plays in locations around Reading since 1938. The rest, as they say, is history!
QP President Donna Corbett says, "This year's productions have something for everyone!", and in celebration of this milestone, subscriptions are $85 for 85! Subscribers receive a 15% discount off full-price tickets to all four of QP's exciting full-length plays and 50% off any number of tickets to their annual holiday short-plays festival, "Suburban Holidays."
Kicking off the season in October is the twisty thriller, NIGHT WATCH, written by Lucille Fletcher and directed by Paul Murphy. Unable to sleep, Elaine Wheeler sees (or believes she sees) the body of a dead man in the window across the way. The police are called, but find nothing except an empty chair. Elaine's terror grows as shortly thereafter she sees still another body—this time a woman's—but by now the police are skeptical and pay no heed to her frantic pleas. Audiences will be kept guessing by the deepening suspense and mystery of the play as it draws towards its riveting and chilling climax.
In January, the tension of the McCarthy era is revisited in the dramedy PERFECT ARRANGEMENT, by Topher Payne and directed by Nick Gould. Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the gay rights movement, "Perfect Arrangement" merges madcap sitcom-style laughs with provocative drama as two closeted U.S. State Department employees and their partners struggle to maintain their cover – and their sanity – in 1950s America.
Originally slated to be a part of the cancelled 2020-21 COVID season, QP is thrilled to finally produce the drama, TIME STANDS STILL in April. Written by Donald Margulies and directed by J. Mark Baumhardt, it is a portrait of a photojournalist and a foreign correspondent trying to find happiness in a world that seems to have gone crazy. Theirs is a partnership based on telling the toughest stories, and together, making a difference. But when their own story takes a sudden turn, the adventurous couple confronts the prospect of a more conventional life.
Completing the season in May is a comedy by the Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, directed by Michelle Aguillon. Drawing upon the screwball films of the 1930s to take a funny and irreverent look at racial stereotypes in Hollywood, the play is a seventy-year journey through the life of Vera Stark, a headstrong Black maid and budding actress, and her tangled relationship with her boss, a white Hollywood star desperately grasping to hold on to her career.
Not to be missed is also QP's eleventh year of SUBURBAN HOLIDAYS, the annual short-plays holiday festival timed in early December to kick the holiday season off with cheer! Produced by Nick Gould, enjoy six new plays about every holiday from Christmas to Father's Day at this festive fundraiser!
Mark these dates on your calendar, and get more information on tickets, subscriptions, and all things QP at www.qptheater.com!
Night Watch – Oct 7-22, 2022
Suburban Holidays - December 2-10, 2022
Perfect Arrangement – Jan 27-Feb 11, 2023
Time Stands Still – Mar 24-Apr 8, 2023
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark – May 19-Jun 3, 2023
