READING - Philmore Phillip II is a 2009 graduate of Reading Memorial High School and a former METCO student who has come back to make a difference in how Black students experience the Reading Public Schools and community.
Throughout Philmore’s Reading High School days he developed close friends within the entire student body and faculty and is now on a mission to remove the invisible barriers that still obstruct equal treatment and acceptance.
Philmore’s parents were adamant that he receive the best education possible in the state as his older sister was a graduate of the Brookline Public Schools. When Reading was initially offered, both his parents and he assumed that “Reading” was pronounced like “reading a book with a little Bostonian accent on the side.”
Philmore remembers vividly his first day at Joshua Eaton Elementary, dressed in his favorite green striped shirt that his mom had ironed that morning. He was accompanied by both of his parents who had taken the day off from work. This meant that he had to be on his best behavior. Driving through the town and walking into Joshua Eaton, all three almost said to each other that “there are so many white people in the area, that you would think that a movie was being filmed by Steven Spielberg himself”.
They simply weren’t accustomed to being in a school system which didn’t reflect the diversity that they had experienced in the traditional and respectful Boston Public Schools. There, the diversity reflected the people in the area. Reading was not so diverse. Philmore was actually so shy that when he walked into Mrs. Kiley’s class and was introduced, he hid behind his father’s legs until Sergio Caceres (who sadly passed away in 2018) and Nick Carr wanted to be his cronies. Philmore thinks that this moment was when his parents realized that his best chances were at this school.
The things Philmore enjoyed the most about being in Reading were his RMHS education, the skills learned that have helped him get through his life, and the people who were once his friends who have over time become his family. At RMHS, he was always involved with sports, music, religion and some sort of politics whether it was in school or through METCO.
At RMHS, he was a three-sport varsity athlete in football, indoor track and lacrosse. He also participated in student government, and the METCO Student Union. His extra-curricular activities included a dedication to Tae Kwon Do and to his church. He also has a knack for understanding today’s technology.
Philmore’s active involvement in Reading restarted with two projects. Reintroduced by past METCO Director Jesenia Castro, Philmore became involved with Kara Gleason and Megan Howie, two teachers who were doing research on the history of enslaved people in Reading. The articles were published in the Reading Daily Times Chronicle.
Working with these teachers, Philmore has incorporated this research into a plan to broaden the school curriculum to include the contributions and experiences of Blacks and other minorities in Reading and beyond. These teachers are working with their students to expand their research and find additional artifacts and markers of these forgotten people. The vision of this effort is that this year’s research will culminate in the education of the public. With the help of Kevin Bohmiller, Reading’s Veterans Services Officer and Community Services Director, this has already begun. On Veterans Day, Bohmiller introduced Cato Eaton and Sharper Freeman, two enslaved Black Reading residents who fought for our freedom in the Revolutionary War, despite the fact that neither of them was free.
The second project Philmore has been working on in the schools is a pilot project he pitched to Grant Hightower, Reading’s METCO Director. His vision: to gather youth together to watch movies, build relationships, and have courageous conversations. To change our world through our youth crossing the boundaries of difference to form bonds, sensitivities, and relationships that promote racial justice. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions forbidding students to gather in the same place, this pilot has temporarily been put on hold.
Instead, Philmore has founded The Coalition of Us or Cato for short. Cato is an organization in Reading dedicated to representing and supporting people of color who face the same minority problems that plague our country. Through Cato, he is striving to achieve equity for minority people of our town through building connections amongst all individuals, groups, creeds, religions and identities.
CATO’s mission is dedicated to creating social awareness, opportunities and support via multiple outlets and groups such as METCO, RED (Reading Embraces Diversity) and people of color. It is based on the demographics and history of Reading and how they manifest a more deep-rooted problem like in the rest of the U.S. Cato’s mission is not only to expand the representation and voices of color in policy reform, education and networking, but to raise every other voice along the way.
Cato is inspiring many local volunteers to engage, many of whom are also working with the Reading Clergy Association, Reading Public Schools, the Human Relations Advisory Committee ad Reading Embraces Diversity.
Each of these volunteers has felt the need to do the right thing triggered by so many recent revelations of the tough times, history and dearth of support for people of color facing problems which plague the country, this town and the minorities who lack representation.
Philmore’s goal is to help support, spread and incentivize Cato’s mission. To do this, he welcomes donations which will enable both scholarships and events that will raise awareness for Reading residents. This process will nurture a mutual understanding of minds and ideas which often don’t seem to look or fit people’s every-day agendas. His volunteers, many of whom are white suburbanites, agree that as white people, we often lose sight of what minorities are actually experiencing in our town or country. Philmore believes that through discussions, education and networking, we will help bridge the gap to a more diverse society.
Among the many ways complete diversity can be achieved, Philmore suggests:
• Create influential events 1 or 2 times a month.
• Increase teachers of color, especially Black men, as well as increase Black (African/Carribean Diaspora ) educational programs in the curriculum.
• Build networks with minorities in educational areas.
• Create respectful, meaningful and proper communication between emergency responders, legislators and citizens regarding policy change specifically for people of color.
• Name new public buildings after people of color like Martin Luther King who have made significant contributions to our society.
• Apologize to Bill Russell and establish a current or new facility in his name.
• Raise awareness of the monuments and institutions named after known racists and slaveholders and find ways to instead recognize and honor those formerly enslaved Africans and veterans who helped build this town and protect our country.
Philmore suggests we ask ourselves these questions regarding the current state of Reading race relations: Why are there over 15 black slaves/veterans who have unmarked graves in Reading; Do you think they deserve recognition as they were the ones who helped build this town; Why haven’t town policies changed insuring equal treatment despite demonstrated citizens’ concerns.
Philmore also suggests that if you haven’t seen “Remember the Titans” be sure to watch it starring Denzel Washington. It’s on “Prime Time” and on DVD’s. Cato will be organizing a facilitated and streamed discussion of this movie.
He would like to let the readers of the Reading Chronicle to know that surprisingly “I’m just a normal human being living my life like everyone else which includes problems of my own like everyone else. The only difference is the fact that my genetics reside closer to the equator, hence my darker pigmentation and for some reason this creates a problem in society and, I’m here to deal with it unlike my ancestors who did not have the chance or platform that I have been given to do so.”
Besides following Covid-19 Protocols, Philmore is a strong believer in community involvement. He’s an instructor at Swaby’s Tae Kwon Do Academy and during the summer he volunteers at the Boston GreenFest & Tech Expo where he grows exotic and carnivorous plants from every continent except Antarctica.
Philmore has a background in Green Buildings and Renewable Energy & Sustainability Management. Currently he is a senior at the University of Massachusetts-Boston completing his degree in Environmental Science & Geospatial Analysis & Modeling for the Environment, (G.A.M.E) for short. He’s reinforced his environmental education by interning at several clean energy companies including Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships Inc, U.S. Green Buildings Council & Electra Vehicles and a teacher at the Lee Pilot Academy School in Dorchester, MA,…. all prior to Covid hitting the country.
Philmore is a first generation, US born Afro-Caribbean whose parents immigrated to the US from Antigua & Barbuda. He’s a middle child with his mother being a banker and father, a retired Iraqi military veteran. Philmore takes cares of his family.
Author’s Note: Philmore Phillip II is an outstanding example of a person of color striving to make a significant difference in the way our fellow Black people are accepted in our society.
