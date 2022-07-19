READING - Area residents recently shattered the fundraising target set by those looking to help Reading’s Lockhart family, whose home on Colonial Drive was gutted by a three-alarm blaze earlier this month.
North Reading resident Jen Roach, Brian Lockhart’s sibling, set up a Go- FundMe page to help her sibling’s family bear the high costs of rebuilding after the devastating blaze on July 5 left their seven-room house at 35 Colonial Drive in ruins.
As of early Tuesday morning, some 107 donors, many of whom hail from Reading, had stepped forward to pledge a total of
$12,380. The outpouring of support long ago surpassed the fundraiser’s original $5,000 goal.
According to Roach, who father was employed as a firefighter, her brother’s family, including his wife, Danielle, and five-year-old son, Brady, managed to get out of their house safely after realizing that a porch fire had spread into the dwelling.
And while the local residents consider themselves blessed to have escaped un- harmed in light of the seriousness of the blaze, their residence has since been de- clared a total loss due to the combination of fire, smoke, and water damage at the approximate half-acre property by Pearl Street.
“Our dad (who was a firefighter) always told us stories about how quickly a fire can start, the destruc- tion it can cause to a home and the unimaginable loss it can leave behind. Last night, my brother and his family witnessed this first- hand,” wrote Roach on the GoFundMe page.
“The road to rebuilding will be long, but Brian and Danielle see that they have everything that matters and that things can be re- placed. Those of you who know Brian would know he would not want a fuss, but I hope this will help them begin their journey. I know I speak for our entire family when I say thank you all for the love and support,” she added.
With one generous donor
pledging $1,000 for the cause, others contributing to the effort have also of- fered support to the Lock- hart family through messages of encourage- ment.
“My family has been where you are right now. You will get through this! Thinking of you all,” wrote donor April Goodman.
According to Tony Del- Signore, Reading’s Assis- tant Fire Chief, the response at the three-alarm blaze on Colonial Drive was complicated by the involve- ment of propane tanks, at least one of which exploded. Responding firefighters also had to deal with the flames spreading to a elec- trical service connection and nearby utility pole.
First dispatched to the quiet residential neighbor- hood off of Pearl Street at
around 9 p.m. on July 5, firefighters were amazingly able to get the three-alarm blaze under control a little over an hour later.
The fire reportedly started on a front deck of the residence and spread its way into the dwelling. By the time the first firefight- ers arrived at the scene, the blaze had already crawled up the wall into the home’s second floor and attic areas.
The cause of the fire re- mains under investigation by local investigators and the state fire marshal’s of- fice. For those looking to help out the local family by donating to the charity page, type https://www.go- fundme.com/f/brian-and- danielle-lockhart into a web browser.
