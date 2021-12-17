READING - Assuring parents that no specific threat has been lodged against Reading children and educators, local police nonetheless stepped-up their presence around town schools today due to an alleged social media campaign promoting gun violence.
In a message circulated on the local police department’s Twitter handle last night, Police Chief David Clark and Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski warned citizens that law enforcement personnel will be patrolling various educational properties today.
Both town leaders agreed to take action in response to an apparent campaign on social media’s “TikTok” that is calling for gun violence “in every school in the USA, even elementary”. Some state and federal law enforcement agencies have since labeled rumors about the anonymous “TikTok” challenge as a sham, but that hasn’t stopped Reading and several other communities across the state from noteless treating the threat as serious.
“It has come to the attention of the Reading Public Schools and the Reading Police Department that there is a nationwide TikTok challenge pushing students to threaten gun violence in schools tomorrow,” Milaschewski and Clark explained in the joint statement.
“While there is no specific threat to Reading, we wanted to make the community aware that the Reading Police, out of an abundance of caution, will be at the school tomorrow in greater numbers than usual. The safety and security of students and staff is top priority,” the advisory continued.
With more than 1 billion estimated users, TikTok is an extremely popular social media app that allows account holders to share short 15-second video clips on personal account feeds. Owned by a Chinese technology conglomerate, the social media app has proven especially popular amongst teens and young adults.
Previously the subject of controversy due to concerns about company data-sharing and privacy polices, the social media giant has more recently been under fire due to alleged “challenge” campaign which prompted users to “smack a teacher” and post a video of the confrontation.
Yesterday, TikTok officials responded to the most recent allegations about a school violence challenge by insisting they were taking threat seriously. However, the company in a post to its Twitter page also insisted that there was no evidence to support the idea that calls for violence were being promulgated via the app.
“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok,” the company’s communications team wrote.
