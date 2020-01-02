READING – The Reading Public Library invites local residents to attend a concert by an extraordinary vocal and jazz piano duo on Saturday, January 11 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
This first in a series of concerts at the Library will feature Great American Songbook Classics performed by Savoir Faire.
Vocalist Les Sampou and pianist Ed Grenga will bring the American Songbook to life with a unique and sultry take on the classics – including the music of Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughn, Diana Krall, Peggy Lee, George Gershwin and Harold Arlen. These experienced performers understand how to craft music that’s fun, stylish and accessible - just right, or... “Savoir Faire!”
This free program, sponsored by The Friends of Reading Public Library will be held in the Community Room. Seating is limited and doors will open at 1:30.
Coming up next in the series will be an encore performance of classical piano featuring Keun Young Sun. This time she will be joined by Min Kyung Oh for a duet of Four Hands Piano on February 22. Followed on March 15 by Irish folk band, The Lindsays and culminating with world jazz featuring the Albino Mbie Quartet on April 4.
For further information, contact the Library at
781-944-0840 or check the Library’s website, www.readingpl.org.
