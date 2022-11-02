READING – In a packed Community Room at the Library, Reading residents were supportive of the town’s efforts to purchase the vacant Walgreens building. But turning the building into a senior/community center? That’s a different story.
Reading held a Walgreens Public Forum Tuesday, co-hosted by the Select Board, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc), and the Council on Aging. It was a night not only to expand the discussion to include out-of-town design experts, but also hear what residents think about a future senior center, whether it be the Walgreens building or elsewhere.
Architect John Catlin, the same man who turned the old Pleasant Street fire station into the current Senior Center 30 years ago, has designed between 50-60 senior centers. Approximately 10-15 of those were rehabs of existing buildings, something he said was far more difficult than building from the ground up.
“Our very first rehab was 30 years ago here in town,” said Catlin (75) and Principal Architect of his company Catlin Architecture. “The building was given to us by the town. We tried to explain that it didn’t have the proper space for bathrooms and accessibility but we were told to go with it so we did. Since that, we’ve learned a lot about rehabbing.”
As for the Walgreens building, he’s not a fan.
“Walgreens intrigued me. When I saw the plan, I was kind of heartbroken but I understand it was a ‘fit’ plan,” said Catlin of the preliminary drawings the town had done for Walgreens. “I think your parking is the big problem there. That space, 15,000 square feet, you need 100 spaces minimum. And you need to be able to drive in, with one way in, one way out. Seniors run into each other a lot.”
Depending on how you look at it, there are roughly 74 parking spaces, divided between the lot behind Walgreens, the lot at the current Pleasant Street Center, and 12 spots owned by the Reading Housing Authority at 17, 19, and 21 Pleasant Street. If Walgreens becomes the new Senior Center the hope is to lease or sell the current Pleasant Street Center to someone who doesn’t require a lot of parking. RCTV was mentioned as one possibility.
Catlin’s concerns for parking were shared by others.
Resident Dave Pinette asked why the town would put money into the Walgreens site when the parking is inadequate? “Walgreens does not have adequate parking.”
Select Board member Chris Haley used the forum to again suggest a parking garage as an answer. At the Oct. 11 Select Board meeting Haley said, “Reading’s on a collision course with having no parking.”
Resident Matt Heselton agreed.
“Parking’s huge. Long term, I’d like to see a parking garage behind CVS. I think that’s something we might get too. Right now, I don’t think we’re there yet. For a senior center, this is a great opportunity and I’m very much for putting it in the Walgreens.”
Others were concerned about the size of the Walgreens building, with 10,000 square feet downstairs and a little less than 5,000 square feet on a second floor.
“I think we should be looking for a long-term plan and I’m not sure this gets us there, in terms of space and what we’re trying to accomplish … 10,000 square feet on the first floor, 5,000 on the second floor doesn’t get us there,” said resident Jonathan Weber. “I’m all on board for the project but I don’t think this is the right place.”
Resident Tim Matthew appreciated Catlin’s presentation, which included pictures of senior centers he’s been involved with. But he said it didn’t apply to Reading.
“The pictures that the architect showed, are lovely, but they’re in places with land and cheap land, like Lexington, Kentucky,” said Matthew. “Those are beautiful ascetics of being outdoors, with birds chirping. That’s probably not going to happen when you’re looking across the parking lot at cement and the police station. That’s why I like some of the other plans that are further out and require more money but offer more long-term potential as our population grows.”
If not Walgreens, Town Manager Fidel Maltez explained other options the town had. Reading could expand the current Pleasant Street Center, build a new facility on town-owned land on Symonds Way or Oakland Road, or take over the RMLD building on Ash Street and relocate RMLD. But those four options all come in with higher costs than buying and rehabbing Walgreens.
A number of residents supported buying the Walgreens building, even if it didn’t become the new senior center. Heselton was one of them.
“Right now, this is an opportunity we have to control the narrative of what we want the downtown to look like. If we do not move on this, whether it’s for the senior center or any other project, we’re giving that up to somebody else like a Walgreens Corporation to sit there and leave it as a derelict building, right there in our vibrant downtown to just sit there and do what?
“We’ll have no control over what happens. If sell it to someone else to develop it, the town has no ability to say we don’t want that right there. We’ll have no say in it. For me, I don’t care what you buy this building for, buy the building. Put up a community center, put up shows. I don’t care. Buy it and control the narrative.”
Another resident said the current asking price was too much.
“I think $5 million is way too big of a number for the Walgreens property,” said resident Todd Merkle, who works in commercial real estate. “That works out about $350 a square foot. The existing owner bought that building for $6 million in 2019 and they’re looking to sell it for $7 million with $2 million from Walgreens and they want $5 million from us … this type of property is worth materially less today than it was in 2019. This to me, feels like the ultimate bailout for the existing owner. I’m sure they would like to get $7 million out of this. I’m sure they’re salivating at the prospect of it.”
The forum started with a presentation by the Institute for Human Centered Design, located a few steps from TD North Garden.
Senior Project Director Ana Julian explained the importance of “the role of design in social equity across the spectrum of ability, age, culture, gender and economic status.” She spoke of the increasing senior population and designing for those with disabilities. Her examples of those designs ranged from the desk used by Thomas Jefferson to what she called the “holy grail of TV remotes.”
She addressed acoustics, light, bathrooms, and chairs and said her goal was to “create a place that makes everyone feel more comfortable, more confident, and with a greater sense of control.”
The presentations by experts Catlin and Julian answered a call made by Council on Aging chair Marilyn Shapleigh. At the Oct. 5 COA meeting, Shapleigh made a request she had previously made at an earlier ReCalc meeting.
“The thing we’re looking for is an expert to guide us,” said Shapleigh. “I don’t think we can do it soon enough because the town has a lot of education it needs to be exposed to … I can’t see the harm in getting expert advice sooner rather than later.”
After hearing that expert advice Tuesday, Shapleigh wasn’t sold on Walgreens just yet but she was encouraged.
“Personally, I feel much better about the process,” said Shapleigh. “It’s broadening, it’s getting deeper and I think everyone is asking the right questions. Walgreens itself … I’m still open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.