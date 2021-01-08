As a dedicated and caring student of the RMHS class of 2021, Dana Granara is a notable student who is well deserving of recognition. Dana is one of the nicest members of the senior class. She cares for others and always is there to help or put a smile on your face. Her excellence in academics and her dedication to athletics have resulted in great accomplishments.
Dana has received honor roll all throughout high school and was inducted into the National Honor Society for her academics, leadership, character and service. Not only is she a dedicated member, but this year she serves as Vice President, holding a pivotal role in helping the scholars of the senior class and mentoring the future members.
Having a strong inner desire to help the Reading community, Dana gives her time on Sundays to teach CCD at St. Agnes to second graders. She holds a pivotal role in their religious education as she is preparing them for their first communion. Dana also is a mentor for Reading Kids Connect, where she volunteers her time to virtually meet up with her mentee and guide her through the current difficult times.
Outside of school Dana is involved with clubs and sports. She has been a dedicated four year member of the RMHS Girls Track and Field teams, both indoor and outdoor. She has loved working with her teammates and competing in various events. Dana shares her time on the teams has brought her many friends and memories that she will cherish forever.
Dana’s passion for being involved in the school has led her to become the Co-President of the RMHS French Club. Taking French since seventh grade she has developed a love for the language which influenced her to be involved in the club. Through this role she is responsible for coordinating meetings, organizing events and mentoring younger French learners. In her other free time, Dana works part-time at Russell Farms in Woburn, a position she has held for almost two years. There, her role includes working at the cash register, answering the phones, organizing and restocking the produce.
Striving for excellence, freshman through junior year, Dana took all honors classes, and in addition Advanced Placement Chemistry, Advanced Placement Statistics and Advanced Placement Physics 1. This year her classes include Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Advanced Placement Physics C, Advanced Placement Computer Science, Advanced Placement French, and Honors English.
Being devoted to her studies, Dana had a very rewarding experience at the high school. She has taken various classes that have made an impact on her development. She shares her favorites were her French classes and physics classes. While she is passionate about the subjects, Dana shares that her teachers for these classes were particularly inspiring both academically and personally. Her physics teacher Mr. McIntire taught her favorite class and helped her find her love of physics.
“One of my favorite classes at RMHS was AP Physics 1 with Mr. McIntire. I enjoyed this class because of all the group work and fun labs we did. I was able to become great friends with my classmates and have a great learning experience,” Dana says.
She also shares a special thanks to Ms. McSorley, her French teacher of two years, who deepened her love of French. “She made me feel comfortable in the class and made me love French. I looked forward to traveling to France with her through the French exchange program and putting my French classes to use.”
While high school did not end the way she imagined, Dana is thankful for the memories and times shared with friends, teammates and classmates. She looks forward to continuing her education and her career. As for the future she is excited for what is in store. Wanting to major in computer science, Dana looks forward to attending a school close to home. Her top two choices are Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Northeastern University. She has already been admitted into Worcester Polytechnic Institute and is excited to hear back from Northeastern.
Dana would like to thank her family and friends for their support throughout her education.
“Thank you to my friends and family for supporting me and making me happy the past 4 years!”
She shares that their guidance was extremely helpful and she does not know what she would do without them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.