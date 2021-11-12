Tallulah Patalano is a creative, ambitious, and considerate person. Since attending Barrows Elementary School, Walter S. Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School, Tallulah was always a friendly person that anyone could talk to. She has made many impacts at RMHS and will always be remembered for her kindness.
When reflecting back on her four years of high school at RMHS, Tallulah shares that she will forever remember her awesome friends and the high school Drama Club. She shares her most exciting memory in high school would be the Opening Night of Mama Mia. She shares, “It was my first show at the high school and I’ll never forget the pure energy in that audience. Every single person in the theatre was excited and engaged and it created an amazing environment.”
Another favorite memory of hers would be the many opportunities she had to be creative.
She stated, “I have taken part in so many aspects of the arts department here and being able to do what I love in a place that so strongly encourages it is so great. I will also remember the people who did these things alongside me. I have made so many great friends through the arts department. The greatest thing about the whole thing is that we all support each other and our accomplishments.”
Tallulah has taken numerous interesting classes at RMHS. This year, Tallulah’s classes include: Honors Film and Literature, Introduction to Calculus, Mixed and Select Choir, Spanish 5, and Advanced Placement Environmental Science. Some of her classes had made an influence on her development.
She shares, “The music theory class that I took with Mr. Mulligan during my Freshman year really influenced my decision to major in Music Production. That class is definitely one of my favorite classes I’ve taken here besides choir. It was also my favorite class because I found the class so interesting to look at the technical side of music. Even though my most influential classes are music classes, another one of my favorites is Honors Film and Literature which I am taking currently. The class is taught by Ms. Woodworth. It is so interesting to watch movies from an analytical perspective to more deeply understand the plot and the characters. I think about what we have learned when I watch anything now, even outside of class.”
Outside of school, Tallulah spends her time being involved in clubs. She was part of the Photography Club for both freshman and sophomore year. Since freshman year, Tallulah has always been involved in Drama Club. This year, she holds the Club President position for Drama Club.
She has also been part of the RMHS Choir, which she continued throughout her four years of high school. In junior year, Tallulah earned the position of Choir Officer and as a senior, she became the Choir Publicist. During her senior year, Tallulah became the Social Media Manager for Cards 4 Kindness.
Tallulah has a very deep passion for drama. Aside from performing in drama musicals, she commits her time to many volunteer projects with the Drama Club. Such as the Dickens Faire and the elementary school’s Halloween parties.
Other than volunteering for drama service works, Tallulah would spend her time volunteering for the Cards 4 Kindness Club, where she would make kind cards to doctors, the elderly, and even teachers.
In her free time, Tallulah enjoys playing the guitar, crochet, and hanging out with her friends. She is also currently working at Swissbakers and has been working there for about 5 months.
Tallulah shares, “I love it! I love it because my coworkers are so great. I also love getting to interact with so many different people.”
Some quick fun facts about Tallulah would be that her favorite food is pasta and her favorite movie is the Wizard of Oz. Her favorite dessert is coconut cake from Arthur and Pat’s. Her favorite quote is by Ram Dass, “We’re all just walking each other home.”
Tallulah is really grateful for many things she has in life. She shares, “I’d like to thank my friends for so many things. They are always quick to support me in anything I do. They are all so thoughtful and kind and I don’t know who I would be if it weren’t for them. They are great listeners and always help me out whenever I come to them with any problems I’m facing. I’m so grateful to have them in my life and love them all endlessly. Most of all, though, I’d like to thank Casey Vieira who has been my best friend for seven years now. They have been the most incredible friend a person could ask for. I value our friendship more than anything and I owe a lot of who I am to them.”
For future plans, Tallulah hopes to major in music production. She has a strong interest in music. At the moment, she is unsure of which college she would like to attend. Tallulah lives on Hancock Street with both her parents, John and Kristina Patalano, and her little sister, Sadie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.