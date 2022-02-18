READING – At the stroke of midnight on Monday, Feb. 28, the mask mandate in Reading schools will disappear, replaced by a mask optional policy which eventually obtained a unanimous vote last night by the Reading School Committee.
Masks in the schools for grades K-12 will be optional at the parent’s discretion when students return from their February school vacation. Per the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Feb. 28 is the earliest date the School Committee can shift to an optional masking policy.
The vote took place before an audience of nearly 50 people at the high school library and came following a mask optional recommendation by the school administration and 80 minutes of discussion including comments by 11 parents present (all opposed to the mask mandate) and correspondence from over 100 local residents and school staff on the issue.
Initially two members of the School Committee, Sarah McLaughlin and Shawn Brandt, tried to delay elimination of the mask mandate policy until March or after vacation COVID-19 numbers in the schools were obtained. Both School Committee members made the policy change unanimous after obtaining assurances the school administration could act quickly to return to masking in any classroom, grade, team or school should there be a surge of COVID cases.
School Superintendent Tom Milaschewski opened the discussion with a proposed mask optional policy which he said advanced the goal of safe uninterrupted learning in Reading Schools and he was joined by Director of Nurses Mary Giuliana. Milaschewski presented the proposed policy endorsed by school health professionals and the head of the Reading teachers union. That letter supporting data driven decision making appears below.
“Dear Reading School Committee,
We know that there has been much conversation over the past few days, both at the state and local levels, regarding masking requirements. This past week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced that they would not extend the mask mandate after February 28th, leaving school mask protocols and policies fully up to local school committees. Also this past week, the Reading Board of Health lifted the town indoor mask requirement, effective immediately. These updates have coincided with our ongoing, internal conversations about the current masking requirement in the Reading Public Schools. At this time, we are recommending that the Reading School Committee revise the district’s face coverings policy (EBCFA) and move to a “Mask Optional” environment effective February 28, 2022. We collaborate as teachers, administrators, school nurses, school physicians and public health officials to provide safe in-person learning for our students. In doing so we are grateful for the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases in our community and in our schools, as well as an increase in vaccination rates among our students and staff. Last week we were able to end our contact tracing protocols and provide at home test kits to any families or staff who request them, in addition to our pooled testing and symptomatic testing programs which provide early identification of positive cases. We believe that the improvement in case numbers and positivity rates, as well as the access to testing and vaccines, have made the current environment one where masking in school can be optional for students and staff. With a shift to optional masking, we would be intentional about creating environments where students feel comfortable to continue wearing a mask if they would like. We will discuss these plans in more detail during the February 17th School Committee meeting. This plan will certainly include a commitment from many administrators, teachers, and leaders to continue to wear masks during the transition to this change in protocol. Also, it is important to note that the following mitigation strategies would not change:
• Weekly pooled testing
• Distribution of one test kit per week (2 kits distributed every 2 weeks) for students and staff that opt-in for the at-home test kit distribution • Testing opportunities for symptomatic individuals
• Continued messaging regarding the availability of vaccination/booster clinic opportunities for families and staff”
Over the past two years, masks have been proven to be an effective mitigation strategy. As we continue to move forward in a pandemic world, we may have to again update our COVID protocols in response to future outbreaks. We hope that by providing testing and vaccination opportunities to all families, we are supporting a safe learning experience for all of our students, which could now include optional masking in school. We thank you for your continued partnership as we support our students. Following the February 17th School Committee meeting, we will share an update with our entire RPS community with the path forward.”
This letter was signed jointly by the RPS Superintendent (Tom Milaschewski), RPS Director of Nursing (Mary Giuliana), Reading Teachers’ Association President (Eric Goldstein), Reading Director of Public Health (Ade Solarin) and the Reading Public Schools’ Physician (Francisco Brincheiro, MD).
According to COVID-19 figures for the schools, as of Feb. 9, 88 percent of RMHS students, 81 percent of middle school students and over 70 percent of elementary school students have been vaccinated. Over 90 percent of the staff also obtained the shots. In five weeks the incidence of COVID among students has gone from nearly 300 to less than 30 and staff had gone from less than 30 to only a couple incidences of COVID.
Under the policy staff at the RISE preschool will remain masked and RISE students will continue to wear masks if they are able because there has been no general vaccination for this group of children under age five.
Committee members Tom Wise, Carla Nazzaro and Chuck Robinson were strong supporters of the policy change, which also was supported by a conflicted and emotional Erin Gaffen (whose family had COVID) for four votes for the change. After hearing from the public in attendance that position eventually won the support of McLaughlin and Brandt.
