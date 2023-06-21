READING – After more than a year’s worth of discussions on the pros and cons of a tiered water and sewer-rate system, the Select Board voted, 3-2, Tuesday night to start a tiered system in Reading.
Starting with water and sewer use in September, the December bill will divide residents into five different tiers.
For water use, tiers 1 and 2 will pay the same rate of $10.75 per 100 feet, meaning a 6 percent drop in rates from the current level. Those in tier 3 will pay a rate of $11.70 per 100 cubic feet, an increase of 3 percent. Those in tier 4 will pay $12 per 100 cubic feet, a 5 percent increase. And those in tier 5 will pay $12.50 per 100 cubic feet, a 10 percent increase.
For sewer use, tiers 1 and 2 will again pay the same rate, this time $10.20 per 100 cubic feet. This reflects a decrease of 6 percent. Tier 3 users will pay $11.15 per 100 cubic feet, like water a 3 percent increase. The tier 4 sewer rate will be $11.50, a 6 percent increase. And tier 5 will be $12, a 10 percent increase.
If the board didn’t agree to a tiered system, residents were looking at a roughly 4 percent increase across the board.
As the 3-2 vote suggests, there was a spirited debate on instituting the tiered system. Jackie McCarthy, Karen Herrick, and Mark Dockser voted yes to the tiered system. Carlo Bacci and Chris Haley were opposed.
The two-and-a-half hour meeting was filled with many of the same water and sewer discussions that have dominated recent board meetings including conservation, the potential use of a second water meter, and most recently, the hefty increase that multi-family dwellings would face in a tiered system.
Multi-family dwelling units make up approximately 20 percent of Reading’s housing.
On one side was the belief that Reading needed to move to a tiered system, and then find a way to help residents in multi-family developments. On the other side, Haley and Bacci wanted to stick with a flat-rate system until the many questions surrounding a tiered system were answered.
The tiered system won, but not by much.
“We’ve had a long road to get to this point,” said chair McCarthy in opening the discussion. “We’ve had a lot of good debate and discussion about how to balance affordability and conservation but to do so in a way that is not too much of a shock to the system, to the budgets of average households. I realize that we are trying to manage cost increases here and trying to do so in a way that addresses these issues and does it in a way that’s fair.
“I think after a lot of discussion I see that the tiers are in my view a good way to start on the path toward conservation and toward affordability. I do acknowledge the fact that discussion for residents in some of our multi-family dwellings are in a different situation. I think that at the end of the day, implementation of some sort of modest set of tiers tonight would be a good start, with town manager and town staff working on some affordability implementation issues for when we do this again next year. I’ll just say I’m in favor of the May 23 compressed tiers.”
Dockser and Herrick agreed.
“We should move to tiers,” said Dockser. “It’s an imperfect tool and we know we have some issues we need to work through. I think the May 23rd proposal is a really good start down this road,” said Dockser. “I think this is the right way to go.”
“I tend to agree with the both of you,” said Herrick. “I do appreciate the input and excellent suggestions we’ve already received from some residents about how we can not only move to the tiered rates as we’re required to but also institute some peripheral mechanisms around it to make it fair and equitable and I remain committed to that. Twenty percent of our population is not insignificant for sure.”
Bacci and Haley made their pitch to delay the tiered system until numerous questions were answered.
“There is nothing fair and equitable about sticking the tier 4 and tier 5 people in a 5 and 10 percent bracket like this,” said Haley. “Especially hearing from the residents of Postmark and others. It’s great to take care of 80 percent of the population but for me, I’m not here for 80 percent of the population. I’m here for 100 percent of the population, for something that makes sense for all of Reading. This makes no sense for all of Reading, whatsoever. On no planet am I voting for 5 and 10 percent increases on tier 4 and tier 5.
“I’ve already brought up the second water meters. I’ve beaten it to death. It seems as if nobody wants to entertain that offer to not be billed for something that we’re actually not using … There are too many unanswered questions. For us to continue on this, I’m not for it.””
Next up was Bacci, who started with a plea for a unanimous vote by the board.
“This is my fourth vote on this. I would really like it to be unanimous. This affects everybody in town. I would really be disappointed with a 3-2 vote on this,” said Bacci. “I would love to keep it a single rate and really get down to the nitty gritty. Let’s stick a pin in it, do it the right way. I have nothing against tiered rates at all. But I would never support this, 5 and 10 percent, 6 and 10 percent. It’s just not equitable.
“I would really like a 5-0 vote from us. This is very important. I know if we could start it this year, re-adjust it next year. Let’s start something. But I will not support this May 23rd proposal at all and I think it’s a bad look for us as a board.”
After the vote, McCarthy suggested that more work was needed to improve the tiered system, especially regarding low-income residents and those in multi-family housing, and that it needed to start now with an update to the board in the fall.
Also after the vote, Town Manager Fidel Maltez told the board that surrounding towns with a tiered system were also struggling to solve the multi-family rate issue.
“I canvased all the communities around us and I could not find one community that has found an answer to that question yet,” said Maltez, who called the issue complicated and cumbersome.
Normally a vote on water and sewer rates signals the end of the process. But not Tuesday.
“It’s a start. I wouldn’t say it’s a great start,” said McCarthy. “But it is a start on the path toward the steps that I think we need for conservation and affordability for the majority of residents. And let’s try to up the majority with the actions we take in the next year.”
