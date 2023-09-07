READING - The town’s paving contractor will begin resurfacing various thoroughfares and conducting other road infrastructure across the community in the coming weeks.
In an advisory sent out to impacted abutters and posted on the Town of Reading website by Department of Public Works (DPW) officials earlier this week, local officials released details about 14 separate projects that will be spearheaded by Lazaro Paving Corp. this fall.
In most circumstances, Lazaro Paving crews will be performing the maintenance work on weekdays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the next two months. Each listed project is expected to be completed within 24 hours.
Roadways being completely repaved from end-to-end and curb-to-curb include:
• Ash Street (from Main Street to Reading/Wakefield Town Line);
• Carriage Lane,
• Cross Street,
• Dean Road,
• Eastway,
• Echo Avenue,
• Grey Coach Lane,
• Indian Tree Lane,
• Keith Road,
• Milton Road,
• Rustic Lane,
• and Vista Avenue.
In addition, Walnut Street will be the subject of milling work between Curtis Street to the dead-end of Walnut Street, while sidewalk repairs will be made along the odd numbered side Woburn Street between High Street and Bancroft Avenue.
During construction, particularly for curb-to-curb milling and resurfacing jobs, residents will be forbidden from using on-street parking spaces during working hours.
Residents can also expect traffic delays and detours and may at times be prohibited from accessing their home streets and vehicles left in driveways.
“Please do not park on the travel way or on the sides of the roads during construction hours,” reads the recent DPW notice. “Cars parked on the travel way during construction will slow down the work and may force us to tow the vehicles out of the way.”
“During paving operations, the road may be impassable at times,” local officials also cautioned. “If you need to travel during the paving day, we ask that you move your car to a side street outside of the construction area so you will not be blocked in.”
If the repaving work is scheduled to coincide with neighborhood refuse pickups, DPW officials are also asking that residents to place their trash and recycling containers on the curb by no later than 6:30 a.m.
Additionally, should residents be aware of personal property that sits within the right-of-way (such as sprinkler system heads, mailboxes, driveway aprons, drainage lines, and basketball hoops) could be damaged during construction. In the event that such items can’t be moved, residents should mark out the items to tip off the paving contractor about their presence.
Anyone looking for additional information about the project or the paving schedule is asked to contact the DPW’s engineering division at 781-942-9082. Town officials also plan on providing automated “Code Red Community” updates which residents can sign up for by visiting the Town of Reading website and clicking on the “Stay Connected” link on the homepage.
