READING - Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) members earlier this week approved a plan to covert the old Rite Aid Pharmacy into a mosque, but will that Haven Street development actually move ahead?
That’s a question that still hasn’t been answered and is particularly relevant given that the CPDC is technically considering a competing application to construct a new four-story building with 12 apartments on the same 25 Haven St. site.
During a meeting on Monday night, CPDC members voted unanimously to continue a public hearing on the mixed-use redevelopment, in which the housing units would be placed over the top of two commercial storefront spaces, until the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 12.
However, before taking that action, CPDC Chair Heather Clish and member Mark Wetzel - in a conversation that took place before site plan approval was granted for a three-story mosque - challenged whether both petitions were properly before them.
Similarly confused was local resident and Historical Commission member Jonathan Barnes, who echoed those concerns.
“I’m just curious if that’s appropriate, to have two applications for the same parcel,” said Wetzel.
As Community Development Director Andrew MacNichol would later explain, there is nothing in Reading’s bylaws that prohibit a town property owner from seeking approval of permitting requests for multiple projects.
And though not sure how property owner and Wakefield resident Walderi Lima would proceed should the newest mosque application be approved, MacNichol predicted that the petitioner would ultimately withdraw the previous mixed-use development plans for the approximate half-acre parcel.
“So without getting much into the other petition, proof of ownership has been provided, so they are authorized to submit another application. If we move forward on the mosque plan, we would fully expect this one to be withdrawn without prejudice,” MacNichol said.
Back in the summer of 2022, Lima unveiled plans to renovate the old one-story pharmacy building by expanding its footprint and adding three additional stories containing as many as 25 apartments.
The larger of the two ground floor retail spaces on the ground floor would contain roughly 1,500 square feet and include an outdoor patio space, while the second commercial suite would be comprised of roughly 1,200 square feet.
CPDC members, pointing out the project would have an equivalent unit density of 58.1 dwelling units per acre, scoffed at allowing such a dense redevelopment under the town’s 40R or downtown smart-growth overlay district regulations. Other project critiques cited at the time were concerns about a perceived lack of green space and pedestrian amenities and worries about traffic impacts.
Lima, pointing out it will be extremely costly to rehab the existing historic facade of the existing building, which dates back to 1938, returned before the CPDC months later with revised plans to halve the density of the housing component.
As Clish pointed out earlier this week, the proceedings have languished since as the petitioner has requested repeated continuances of the public hearing.
