READING - Tonight local officials will hold a public forum on plans to purchase trash and recycling carts for every household in Reading currently receiving town curbside pickup services, which will be put up to a vote at Town Meeting next month.
The plans come in response to the town’s recent trash pickup fiasco and the subsequent investigation into possible alternatives. Officials say that when the current trash and recycling pickup contracts expire any new deal will be significantly more expensive, so purchasing carts now would lessen the overall financial impact on the town and help better position Reading for future automated trash and recycling collection.
The public forum will take place in the Select Board Meeting Room at Town Hall starting at 6 p.m., and residents who can’t make it can also view a presentation prepared by Assistant DPW Director Chris Cole, which is currently posted on the town’s website and on YouTube and covers all of the important details.
---
Symonds Way survey presentation
This Wednesday the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee will present the results of its town-wide community survey, which aims to collect feedback on how residents would like to see the Symonds Way area utilized going forward. The presentation will include a discussion of the results as well as possible next steps, along with architect feedback and additional options. The meeting will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and will also be streamed live over Zoom.
---
Winter parking ban lifted
Reading’s annual winter parking ban has officially been lifted and overnight parking is once again permitted on public streets. The ban will remain in place for municipal parking lots, specifically the Harnden Street lot, CVS lot, Brande Court lot and Senior Center lot, due to ongoing issues related to residents not moving their cars in time for customers and employees to be able to park in the morning. The parking ban is put in place every winter to help keep the streets clear in case of snow, and the ban could go back into effect if Reading experiences any late winter storms in the coming weeks.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Trash and Recycling Carts Public Forum, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Bylaw Committee, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Wednesday:
School Committee – Counsel Recommendation Subcommittee, 8:30 a.m., RMHS, Superintendent’s Conference Room.
Board of Registrars, 9 a.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Symonds Way Exploratory Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
