READING – Nine members of the Reading community charged with improving our downtown parking met for the first time Tuesday night. Their 2½-hour meeting included introductions, warnings about Open Meeting Law, and a lengthy but failed attempt at picking a date for their second meeting.
But before the details of the night, a lesson in acronyms.
Town Hall was the site of the first meeting of PARC, or the Parking Advisory and Recommendation Committee. PARC is an ad hoc committee born out of the Parking Traffic Transportation Task Force or PTTTF. The PTTTF decided PARC was a good way to tackle the town’s downtown parking challenge and the Select Board appointed the group on June 29. As for the creative name, credit goes to Town Manager Bob LeLacheur.
While Tuesday night was the starting point, the finish is scheduled for Dec. 31st. But that date is flexible and members agreed that Thanksgiving was a better goal.
The nine individuals represent a mix of business owners and residents and includes Liz Whitelam, Karen Rose-Gillis, Thomas O’Connor, Jay Jackson, Bernard Horn, Dan Dewar, Sarah Brukilacchio, along with Community Planning and Development Commission chair John Weston and Select Board member Chris Haley. Together, the group represents more than 200 years living in Reading.
Mid-way through the meeting the group named Horn, an investment advisor and town meeting member, as its chair, with Whitelam, owner of Whitelam Books as vice-chair.
While the new committee wrestled with how best to move forward, the group certainly understood the challenge ahead of them.
As explained on the town’s website, “the current parking system is comprised of over two dozen regulations within a half mile area. It is confusing and frustrating for the public, and difficult to administer and enforce. As downtown continues to grow and draw in residents, commuters and new businesses, it is vitally important that the downtown parking supply be managed in a fair, consistent and understandable way so users know what to expect and feel empowered to make choices about where to park based on their needs.”
The committee isn’t starting from scratch, with much work done already by the town and presented to the Select Board as recently as last September. That presentation included a parking study done in 2018 by Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates.
Tuesday night began with individual challenges, starting with Haley. Haley owns Intellibeam which operates at 2 Haven Street. But since he’s an elected official, Haley can’t comment on anything within 300 feet of his business. That means the train parking area, along with much of Haven Street and the Brande Court lot are off limits to him because of state law.
“I don’t agree with it, but I have to abide by it,” said Haley. “It stinks. I’d like to have my own opinion.”
There were also issues for Dewar, owner of the Reading Quick Stop on Main Street, and Whitelam. Both face state conflict-of-interest issues as store owners until next Tuesday, when the Select Board is expected to remove those issues with a simple vote. Because of that, however, both held back from expressing too many opinions Tuesday night.
While Haley and Weston were both familiar with Open Meeting Law, others were not. Town Manager Bob LeLacheur, along with Haley and Weston, cautioned members from any group discussions, and as Haley warned, “never hit reply all.”
Weston, with the most public experience on the committee, also cautioned that between Open Meeting Law and the extensive public input process, the Thanksgiving target might be difficult to hit. But LeLacheur reminded the group that even though the committee is scheduled to disband Dec. 31, the Select Board could easily extent their time.
Other subjects came up.
After looking at the work that had been done to this point, Horn said, “the one thing that comes through is the complexity of the system.”
Brukilacchio, also a town meeting member, said she had two thoughts coming to the meeting, “what’s your objective and what are you willing to pay.”
She asked if the committee had a budget – the answer was yes, but very small – and she asked what happens if the committee agrees a parking garage made sense? LeLacheur explained the process for a project as big as a parking garage, but said, “you shouldn’t not discuss something because it’s expensive.”
Many made the point that residents seem reluctant to walk long distances from where they park. Market Street in Lynnfield was referenced as a place where shoppers are happy to walk longer distances from their car because it was safe and there were things to look at along the way. Jackson, a traffic and transportation engineer, said the town needs to “incentivize more people to walk.”
Whitelam spoke of adding an educational component to their work. “This is our own place and let’s help people embrace their own downtown.”
For many of the ideas from the committee, town officials often replied that it had already been tried and failed. Shared parking was discussed but Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios said they discussed with a church the possibility of shared parking. After a brief discussion the church stopped returning her calls. The lot behind CVS is a collection of public spaces and private spaces owned by adjoining businesses like Reading Co-op. While it clearly could be redesigned to provide better parking, the businesses had no interest in working with the town.
These are the challenges the new committee faces.
Another one was setting up their next meeting. After failing to come to an agreement on a date all could make, at a location that was available, it was agreed that LeLacheur would send out a Doodle poll. The only thing certain is that their next meeting will take place between Aug. 11 and 31st.
Though the first meeting didn’t solve any parking issues, it did establish the framework for improvements to come.
“Very rarely do we get a chance to look at the parking system as a whole,” said
Weston.
