Being born and raised in Reading, Molly has made a wide impact in and around the poolside, along with within the town's community. To the girls she swims with, Molly encapsulates a dedicated, approachable, and talented captain and teammate, always cheering others on and keeping the atmosphere encouraging and enjoyable. Her teammates would describe her as “kind, talented, and inclusive captain as well as friend.” She will forever cherish the many memories she’s made with her close knit group of friends, along with her teammates during her time at Reading Memorial High School.
When reflecting on her most exciting moment at the high school, Molly shares that all those memories revolve around swimming. One that stands out in particular was being a part of the RMHS Girls Swim Team and winning the Division 2 state title in 2017 and 2018. Molly shares that she has a deep bond with each of the girls on the team and how much she appreciates the team, their traditions, and working together towards a common goal. She's forever grateful for the team and for giving her such great friendships and amazing opportunities to succeed. She’ll forever remember being a part of this team because of how much it means to her and her teammates.
Molly has been a member of the RMHS Girls Swim Team since her freshman year. This year, she was recognized by her teammates and coaches as being an exceptional leader and teammate as being selected to represent the team as Captain. She has also been a National Member of Crimson Aquatics, a year-round club swim team out of Andover, since seventh grade. She trains with them six to seven days a week and has had the opportunity to travel nationally to some of the best aquatics facilities in the US and compete against top Junior National swimmers. She shares that her greatest achievements have been qualifying for both Winter/Summer Junior Nationals and 2020 Toyota US Open. Another swimming accomplishment for Molly is being a three time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, an honor earned through USA Swimming which requires a Winter Junior National cut time and a minimum 3.5 GPA. All of these accomplishments add to the fact that Molly is an important piece to any swim team she's a part of and will continue this passion and talent at a lucky college next year.
Besides the swim team, Molly is a part of several clubs at RMHS as well. She's been a four year class elected member of Student Council, setting up events for her graduating class. Her junior and senior year she was elected to be President of the Student Council by her fellow members, showing how important she is to the club.
Molly has consistently challenged herself with rigorous and impressive courses while at RMHS. This year she is enrolled in Advanced Placement Spanish, Advanced Placement Government and Politics, Advanced Placement Statistics, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Honors Storywriting, and Honors Film and Literature. Molly's education is very important to her as she maintains great grades and study habits that will continue throughout high school and college.
To show her devotion to her classwork and grades, Molly has been inducted and included in many clubs surrounding the success of her high school work. She's a member of the Century Club which celebrates the students in the small top percentage of each grade. She’s also a member and Secretary of the National Honors Society chapter at RMHS which recognizes the students in senior class with a top GPA and multiple leadership positions. And lastly, Molly is also a well deserved recipient of the National Merit Commended Scholar.
Next fall, Molly looks forward to starting her collegiate swimming career at Harvard University. She has been recruited for the Division I Harvard’s Women’s Swim & Dive Team, a huge accomplishment. She would also like to pursue a major in government with a concentration in government and environmental science. Molly looks forward to new opportunities and new beginnings starting at college next year.
In her free time, Molly loves to spend time with her friends and sister. She could also be seen reading or playing the piano as she’s taken lessons for 10 years. Some of her favorites include chocolate ice cream, the movie The Sound of Music and the restaurant Chipotle. Her favorite quote is one from Oprah Winfrey that reads, “You don’t become what you want, you become what you believe.”
Molly also enjoys giving back to her community in numerous ways through community service and volunteer work. She's volunteered at Cradles to Crayons, and the Reading Public Library. Cradles to Crayons is a non-profit organization that provides children living in low income and homeless situations, ages 0-12, with the essentials they need to thrive at home, at school, and at play. She has served as a Teen Leader in Cradles to Crayons’s Teen Leadership Corps. Her most important contribution to the Teen Leader Corps. is a hygiene product drive she planned and hosted. Through this drive, she collected over 900 hygiene products for the charity. And starting in 8th grade, she has been a summer volunteer in the children’s room at the Reading Public Library. Her volunteer work at RPL began through Book Mates, She loved it so much that she continued to assist in the Children’s Room, shelving books and assisting with the summer reading program.
Molly would like to take this opportunity to thank her closest friends, family, and teachers for their endearing love and support throughout her time at Reading High and beyond. To her friends, who have always been there for her. To her teachers, she recognizes the impact and importance of each class she's taken and how it's shaped her academically and personally. And lastly to her family, she highlights and appreciates the encouragement through everything she does.
“Two of my favorite classes at the high school have been AP US History and AP Government and Politics. These two classes have pushed me to become a better student, writer, and critical thinker. The teachers I have had for these classes, Mr. DeBenedictis and Ms. Bailey, have been a huge part of my development as a student. Thank you to my mom and dad for their constant love, encouragement, and support. Thank you to my sister Erin for being the very best,” Molly shares.
Molly resides at 40 Pondview Lane with her parents, Lori and Brad, and older sister, Erin (21).
