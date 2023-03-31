READING – In the end, it was the wrong way to handle the discussion on Symonds Way.
Wednesday night the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC) took two votes. The first was to ask the Select Board to expand the charge of the committee to include all the land surrounding the Burbank Ice Rink. The second was to ask the town to issue an Request For Information (RFI) looking for private companies with an interest in developing the land.
But neither should have happened because the topics weren’t on the agenda. As a result, both votes were nullified Thursday.
“I will be emailing the SWEC committee, letting them know that we will nullify two votes taken at the meeting [Wednesday] night,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez Thursday morning. “We realized [Wednesday] night after the meeting that they were not posted on the agenda, and some people might have issues with it.”
One of those people was SWEC member Angela Binda.
"I value transparency in government very highly,” said Binda, also a member of the Recreation Committee. “After the meeting, as I reflected on what had taken place, I became concerned that the
committee had violated Open Meeting Law by discussing and voting on matters not on the agenda brought up by Chair Carlo Bacci. I reached out to the SWEC vice-chair, the Select Board chair, and the town manager asking for the votes to be nullified, and for a process that involves residents in the discussion to explore development on all the town owned property on Symonds Way, not just the lot acquired in 2019, which is beyond the scope and charge of the committee. I am pleased that the votes have been nullified, but I am disappointed that SWEC Chair Bacci put the committee in this position in the first place."
The two votes will likely resurface at SWEC’s May meeting. With the RFI vote passing 7-0 and the other 6-1 with Binda opposed, the results could be the same. But because of the error, time has been lost. Bacci, a member of the Reading Select Board, apologized for the lapse in an email Thursday.
“As I was trying to move things forward in a positive direction at our recent SWEC meeting and with a consensus of the board, I asked for some votes that were not part of the agenda,” said Bacci. “I apologize and plan to have those votes nullified and a new vote taken at our next meeting.”
