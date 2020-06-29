READING - With local businesses and out-of-work household heads shouldering substantial financial burdens due to the COVID-19 crisis, Reading school officials will continue providing free meals to children and young adults throughout the summer.
In a notice posted on the school district’s “Pathways” blog late last week, School Nutritional Services Director Danielle Collins notified families that the ready-to-go meals will be provided to all people under age 21 until Aug. 31.
Food can be picked upon on a weekly basis on Tuesdays at Reading Memorial High School. The distribution area is situated next to the RMHS field house, and the summer service will begin tomorrow, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.
“All children are welcome regardless of town of residence or school attended. No ID is required and parents may pick up for their children,” Schools Superintendent Dr. John Doherty advised the community in a recent prepared statement.
Those looking for additional details are welcome to contact Collins via email at Danielle.Collins@reading.k12.ma.us.
Doherty is expected to update the School Committee about the continuation of the cafeteria services during a School Commitee meeting tonight.
The weekly food distribution will include ingrediants for at least two meals per day.
During the regular school year, the district’s cateteria workers provide both breakfast and lunch offerings to pupils.
