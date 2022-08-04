READING - With temperatures expected to flirt with the 100-degree-range today, Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) staff expect the region will experience its peak monthly energy demand this evening.
Urging customers to conserve energy to offset the spike in electricity demand as residents return home from work and crank up their air conditioners, RMLD officials have asked Reading citizens to pay special attention to their power usage between 4 p.m.and 8 p.m. tonight.
“Conserving electricity during predicted peaks helps to keep electric rates affordable by reducing future power supply costs [and] reduce regional carbon emissions,” RMLD advised in a message to customers last night. “Stay safe, and thank you for helping to Shred the Peak.”
According to forecasts from the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to climb to the high nineties on Thursday afternoon.
RMLD officials offer the following advice to those willing to help conserve electricity usage over for the next few days:
• Turn off lights and electronics that aren't needed;
• Reduce the use of air conditioning by adjusting the temperature setting;
• Delay using appliances and running pool pumps until after the predicted peak window;
• and postpone charging electric vehicles until after the predicted peak window.
According to RMLD, energy consumption peaks occur when the highest level of electricity is consumed in the region both monthly and annually. Peaks also impact the environment because more inefficient generators are needed in order to meet the high demand for electricity.
Because of the use of air conditioners during the summer, the biggest spikes in regional electricity demands are generally experienced during heat waves in July and August.
“Peaks occur when the highest level of electricity is consumed in our region within a specific timeframe and typically correlate with the weather (extreme heat or cold),” RMLD representatives explained in Wednesday’s prepared statement.
“Peak electricity is expensive, affecting power supply costs and in turn, customer bills. The peaks that impact RMLD's power supply costs occur once per month and once per year,” the non-profit electricity distributor added.
Text Alerts Coming Soon
RMLD is in the process of rolling out its Customer Notification System. Shred the Peak text, phone, and/or email alerts will be available as a future phase of the project. Customers may enroll to receive these and other future notifications now. Visit the
RMLD web site https://www.rmld.com/home/customer-notification-system for more information.
