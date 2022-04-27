READING - With the developer capitulating to demands to find new spaces for impacted homebuyers, the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) recently sanctioned a post-construction reduction in garage parking at the Postmark Square condo complex.
During a recent gathering in Town Hall, the CPDC voted unanimously in favor of amending the as-built plans for the downtown development to reflect the loss of two interior parking spaces and the existence of four substandard compact spots that are less than eight-feet wide.
With many CPDC members reluctant to sanction the special permit change in light of a months-old dispute between the developer and several building residents, petitioner DiBiase Homes ultimately identified alternative parking arrangements for at least three of those condo owners.
“I’m not sure we can move forward on this plan until we get the concerns of the residents resolved,” opined CPDC Chair Pamela Adrian.
“I’m having a hard time being asked to retroactively approve [substandard parking spaces] that don’t seem to be working,” later agreed CPDC member Heather Clish.
The award-winning redevelopment of Reading’s old Post Office Building by the corner of Haven and Sanborn Streets includes 50 upper-story condominiums and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Lynnfield’s DiBiase Homes, which has already sold all of the residential units, had originally promised to construct a below-grade parking garage containing 50 parking spaces.
However, according to Wakefield attorney Brian McGrail, who represented the developer during the CPDC hearing earlier this month, his client was unable to refurbish the parking area to specifications due to complications caused by pre-existing site conditions.
In asking the CPDC to authorize the as-built condition of the garage by amending the original special permit, the petitioner later pointed out that even with the loss of parking spaces, the development still met the parking criteria of the town’s overlying 40R district.
“In the basement of this building, in order to provide for the parking, excavation needed to be done and during that process, it was determined the foundation was actually [smaller] that what was showing above ground. And when you’re dealing with a small space, that can have a dramatic impact,” McGrail explained.
“Ledge was also encountered during the digging which effected how the elevator shafts had to go in,” the lawyer added. “We’ve been working hard on adjusting the parking layout, but unfortunately, the options are limited. We can’t create more space.”
Complicating the CPDC deliberations were the pleas of several effected condo owners, including three town residents who are now stuck with narrow compact parking spaces.
According to unit owner Mary Parr, when viewing the garage, she had no idea the parking space she chose was less than eight-feet wide. However, since moving to the building, she now experiences issues in loading her grandchild into the passenger side of her vehicle. Parr, who according to assessor’s office records paid roughly $635,000 for her condo in Feb. of 2021, is also now worried that the parking issue will effect the resale value of the property.
Neighbor Barbara O’Leary and Paulette Bouchard, who were amongst the first to realize their spaces were much smaller than others in the garage, later claimed they were first insulted and later ignored when they first complained about not having enough room to pull in and out of their spots.
“I began questioning the issue with my space the day I moved in on Jan. 27, 2021. Luckily, my issue has been resolved, but truthfully, if the developer had explored these issues earlier, we wouldn’t have had to go through this year-and-a-half process that caused us a lot of stress. There was no excuse for it,” said Bouchard, who is now okay with the spot since no one is currently parking next to her.
O’Leary later explained she had just a month earlier secured an alternative outdoor parking space.
“I asked a long time ago if they would give me an outdoor space. They resisted. They threatened. They even told me to cease and desist talking to my fellow condo owners,” recounted O’Leary.
Though frustrated at having to address the parking problems post-construction, CPDC member Nicholas Safina argued the board should not get involved with a private legal spat between DiBiase Homes and condo owners.
According to Safina, who pointed out the development had more parking availability than most other 40R projects in the downtown area, he believed it best for the CPDC to approve the special permit amendment and let the condo association work out a final solution for its residents.
“Had they come in with this plan originally, it probably would have been approved. So unless we want to sit here and try to play this puzzle game to figure out the parking for them, I don’t know what else we can do,” he said.
While fellow CPDC member John Weston agreed with that approach, Clish and other board members pushed the developer to work out a compromise with the effected residents.
“I wasn’t around for the original approval, but what’s giving me trouble is we’re being asked to approve compact spaces that are [smaller] than what our regulations [specify]…We know this is causing problems for at least one resident,” said Clish, referring to Parr’s situation.
Ultimately, DiBiase Homes representative Ugo DiBiase agreed to offer use of a handicapped space to Parr, who will be granted access to an outdoor spot should a future disabled resident request the parking spot.
